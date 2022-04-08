Today we want to share the best luxury locations in Michigan. Michigan is famous for being the birthplace of Motown and is home to some incredible cities, including Detroit, Grand Rapids, Warren, and Sterling Heights. Situated in the mid-West of the United States, Michigan is surrounded by four of the Great Lakes. In fact, there are over 10,000 lakes in Michigan, meaning it is a fantastic state for those who enjoy fishing and other water sports. With hiking also, a popular pastime, Michigan is a wonderful place to visit but what are the best luxury locations in the Great Lakes State?

In terms of luxury accommodation, you will find plenty from which to choose in Houghton. This city is on the Keweenaw Peninsula and being on the shores of Lake Superior, there are plenty of water-based activities to enjoy. There are several fantastic restaurants in Houghton and the architecture of the old buildings in College Avenue is tremendous. The fall is a special time to visit Houghton as the trees change color and, in the winter, there are plenty of snow-based activities to enjoy, including skiing, skating, and snowboarding. In the summer, you can head to Lake Superior for boating and join the locals with a picnic on the shore.

For those who want to enjoy a luxurious resort experience in Michigan, look no further than The Inn at Bay Harbor. All the suites and rooms in the hotel are fitted out to an extremely high standard, with all the luxury amenities you desire. Being situated on the water, you can enjoy a range of water sports, but the scenery really comes alive just before dark, with one of the most incredible sunsets you will ever witness. The spa treatments at the resort come highly recommended and the perfect way to finish a day having played one of the many top nearby Michigan golf courses.

One of the many benefits of being in Michigan is legal online casino gaming. Michigan is one of the states in the US to legalize both online casinos and online sports betting. Having legalized online casinos in 2019, Michigan has developed one of the best selections of online casinos in the United States. Examples of the best Michigan online casinos include Golden Nugget, BetMGM, and BetRivers. You can access all the online casinos using a mobile device, so it does not matter if you are enjoying yourself on a boat or in a spa, you can play the latest online casino games in Michigan.

For those who want to have access to a private marina in Michigan, we recommend checking out New Buffalo. If you want to visit the area and have your own boat or yacht, the Marina Grand Resort is the perfect place to stay. There are few resorts that can boast a private full-service marina but that is exactly what you get when staying at the Marina Grand Resort. The high quality of the rooms, including balcony, fireplace, living room, kitchen, and dining room are fantastic. There is both an outdoor and indoor pool plus you can enjoy a lovely sunset across New Buffalo harbor.

Another of the best luxury locations in Michigan is the Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island. This is the hotel that featured in the movie Somewhere in Time, and it has not changed since first opening in the late 1880s. However, that does not mean the hotel has seen better days, in fact, the Grand Hotel is one of the most opulent places you can stay in Michigan. The stunning restaurants, romantic gardens, outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts and croquet facilities combine to make the Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island one of the top luxury locations in Michigan.

