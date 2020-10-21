Today we want to share some of the best pumpkin products available this fall. Fall is in full swing which means one thing: we are right in the middle of pumpkin season! Pumpkin is everywhere; it is impossible to escape. From beers to breads, every brand has their seasonal specialty featuring the iconic fall flavor. For all the pumpkin lovers out there, we have compiled a list of the best pumpkin products to try this season.

Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

Swiss Miss’s pumpkin spice hot chocolate may just be the perfect seasonal drink for chocolate lovers. This classic hot chocolate combined with hints of pumpkin flavoring creates an unforgettable treat you’ll want any time of day. The best part is it only takes a few minutes to make. Give it a try, you won’t regret it!

Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts

A household favorite, Pop-Tarts are no exception to the seasonal releases and pumpkin pie Pop-Tarts do not disappoint. What’s better than pumpkin pie for breakfast? How about a delicious handheld pastry that you can eat on the go, but still captures that mouthwatering pumpkin pie flavor? A box costs less than $4 and a Pop-Tart is a great way to start your day this season.

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

Another breakfast favorite, pumpkin spice Cheerios, are the sweet boost you didn’t know you needed in your life. The pumpkin adds a yummy hit to that classic morning bowl and turns it into something special. Now is the perfect time to try them before they’re gone. Both healthy and sweet, they’re sure to be a hit with the whole family!

Pumpking Ale

‘Tis the season to try some new and different flavors in your alcohol. For all those ale fans who haven’t tried pumpkin in your drink before, the Pumpking is the thing for you. Many people have doubts about this particular combination, but it’s something everyone should try at least once. Nothing says fall like sipping a delicious drink with that seasonal kick.

Pumpkin Spice Kind Bars

Finally, for that on-the-go snack there are pumpkin spice Kind Bars. With pumpkin, almond, and caramel flavoring, these snacks are the perfect way to get your fall flavor fix in quickly. Each bar only has 5 grams of sugar, making it an even better way to enjoy the season without the sugar overload that tends to accompany Halloween. Pick some up at the store next time you go; why not see what the fuss is about?

We hope you enjoy these seasonal products and indulge your inner pumpkin-lover all season long!

