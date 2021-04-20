The Different Types of Toilet Paper Explained

Today we want to explain the different types of toilet paper. The average American uses enough toilet paper every year to reach the length of 23 football fields. Most households buy toilet paper weekly, making it a huge investment — and often, we hardly even think about it what we’re buying.

From softness to sturdiness to environmental sustainability, toilet paper manufacturers make lots of claims to get you to buy their rolls. But what do those claims really mean?

If you want to learn what you’re investing in when it comes to buying toilet paper, keep reading. This article breaks down the different types of toilet paper, the pros and cons of each, and how to know which one is worth your hard-earned dollar.

One-Ply Toilet Paper

One-ply toilet paper has an unearned bad reputation. Many people falsely assume that it’s always cheap and fragile, making it the toilet paper we love to hate.

Single-ply toilet paper has many advantages. Although it only has one layer of paper, it doesn’t have to be thin. In fact, it can be made even thicker than double or triple-ply paper.

One-ply toilet paper disintegrates more quickly than other kinds, making it way less likely to clog your house’s septic pipes than thicker toilet papers. That’s why one-ply is the best toilet paper choice for your plumbing.

Because it disintegrates quickly, one-ply paper requires less water to dissolve. It works well with water-conserving toilets to reduce your environmental impact.

Another benefit of one-ply is its price: it’s usually the least expensive kind of toilet paper, so it’s a good choice for households that need to buy toilet paper often.

Two-Ply and Three-Ply Toilet Paper

Two-ply and three-ply toilet papers have a lot in common: they’re made of multiple layers of paper, so they’re thicker, softer, and more absorbent.

Two-ply or three-ply paper is a great choice for anyone who craves a pillowy soft feel. They can also be the best toilet paper option for people with sensitive skin since scratchy paper can cause uncomfortable irritation.

These thicker toilet papers are luxuriously soft, but they can be more expensive. If you want to save on toilet paper, find deals on toilet paper in stock so that you can get the soft toilet paper for less.

Unbleached Toilet Paper

From printer paper to tissues, we’re used to buying our paper products spotlessly white. However, they don’t naturally come that way.

Paper pulp is naturally brown, like brown paper bags. When it comes to more personal paper products, though, consumers are used to seeing them as pure white.

To get the shiny white look, toilet paper manufacturers have to bleach the paper fibers that go into toilet paper. The bleaching process doesn’t harm the environment in itself. However, it uses more energy, so unbleached toilet paper has a smaller carbon footprint than white paper.

Because unbleached toilet paper is less chemically treated than standard white paper, it also tends to be less soft. If you’re shopping for toilet paper that supports the environment and you don’t mind a rougher texture, you might want to give unbleached toilet paper a try.

Post-Consumer Toilet Paper

What if toilet paper could be made out of recycled materials? Well, there’s good news: it can.

Of course, recycled toilet paper isn’t made out of previously-used toilet paper. Instead, it uses post-consumer waste like recycled office paper to make an environmentally-friendly toilet paper option. With almost 2.5 million trees being cut down per day, recycling paper into toilet tissue is a huge boost for the planet.

However, recycled toilet paper can raise other concerns. It contains trace amounts of BPA, an industrial chemical that is linked to endocrine disruption.

BPA is used in some of the office papers that get recycled into toilet paper, such as receipt paper. BPA can have negative health consequences, but the overall risk of BPA exposure in recycled toilet paper remains small.

Luxury Toilet Paper

If you’re shopping for toilet paper that can give you a luxurious experience, you can spend a little extra on luxury toilet paper. These boutique toilet paper options include scented, colored, and super-soft options.

Kris Kardashian is famous for her favorite black designer toilet paper, while Beyonce prefers red. Other celebrities rave about the perfect toilet paper scents or extra-thick — even four-ply! — options.

With such costly ingredients, luxury toilet paper is expensive. Some toilet papers are even handmade by skilled artisans. Some companies even recommend buying their luxury toilet paper as a birthday gift or wedding favor.

Luxury toilet paper is a great way to indulge. It even makes an impressive, if an unexpected, gift.

Bamboo Toilet Paper

Bamboo is known for being a fast-growing renewable resource. It’s a common environmentally sustainable alternative to wood in the environmental movement. Bamboo fibers can even be used in place of wood fibers to make paper products, including toilet paper.

Bamboo toilet paper has many great qualities. It’s strong, but it doesn’t clog your sewage pipes as thicker wood-based toilet papers do. It’s also remarkably soft.

Are you looking for an option that combines the best qualities of all kinds of toilet paper? If you’re willing to try something unusual, bamboo toilet paper may be the right option.

Find the Best Types of Toilet Paper For You

With so many kinds of toilet paper out there, shopping for bathroom tissue can be overwhelming. Ultimately, though, the kind of toilet paper you use is a personal choice.

Toilet paper manufacturers advertise all kinds of benefits to get you loyal to their brand. With this article, you’ll know how to choose between the different types of toilet paper to pick the one that’s right for you.

