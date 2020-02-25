Today we want to talk about tips to help combat anxiety. Anxiety can be a tough thing to combat, especially if you suffer from it on a regular basis. Being able to diagnose and battle anxiety is different for each person, and it can vary, depending on what triggers it and what’s best to help reduce or get rid of it. Here are some tips to help combat anxiety, and that might help you or a loved one who is dealing with it.

Cut Down On Caffeine And Alcohol

Firstly, a good way to help with anxiety, in general, is to remove anything that’s just going to hype up that emotion and make it much worse. If you’ve been trying to deal with your anxiety for a while now, a lot of what you might be feeling could be put down to caffeine and alcohol. These are both temporary fixes to help heighten your emotions, but when it comes to anxiety, that’s something that you don’t want to be happening. Alcohol and caffeine can have an effect on your heart rate and contribute to that intensity that comes with anxiety. Try to cut down on caffeine and alcohol as much as possible, otherwise it’s not really going to make you feel any better. It’s also good for your health to try and cut down or cut them out where and when you can. Even if it’s just a temporary measure, it can help improve your anxiety levels and hopefully help you remove them altogether.

Get More Sleep

Sleep is very important when it comes to your feelings, and when you’re lacking sleep, you’re not emotionally there as much as you could be. By not getting enough hours rest each night, you could be worsening that feeling of anxiousness, and that’s not what you want to happen. Try to get more sleep each night if you’re not getting enough already. You want to be getting at least several hours of sleep, and that’s the case for anyone. If you’re someone who struggles to get to sleep, then it’s worth testing different ways of helping make it better. That might be investing in better blinds or curtains to help block out light or reading a book just before going to bed. There are plenty of ways to help try and test out your sleep practices and make them better.

Take Alternative Supplements Or Medicines

Medicines and alternative supplements are something worth testing when you’re trying to deal with anxious thoughts. Things like CBD have been proven to be quite effective in helping those who suffer from anxiety, have trouble sleeping or want to help with their skincare. Order CBD oil online and you might find that this is something worth taking whenever you are feeling anxious, however often that might be. It’s always worth consulting a medical expert though like a doctor before you start taking them. Only because this might affect something you may be currently on or you might have an allergy or reaction to an ingredient that you didn’t know about.

Practice Your Breathing Techniques

Breathing techniques can seem silly to someone who hasn’t given them a go before, but sometimes it can help to try and alleviate some of the emotions and feelings we can often feel. For example, that nervous feeling we get before doing a presentation or something we’ve not done before can be calmed with the right breathing techniques. It can help because when we’re under stress or pressure, the first thing to change is our breathing. It becomes a lot shorter, and it’s important to try and take deeper breaths. There are lots of different breathing techniques out there, it’s just necessary to find one that works best for you.

Acknowledge Your Limits

Remember that we all have limits, and it’s not always necessary for us to be pushing them. Sometimes, it’s good to acknowledge that and to take ourselves out of situations that make us feel anxious. Some might not be possible to avoid, but there are certainly other opportunities where you can agree to do something or not. Take each situation as it comes, but if you’re aware of something being too much for you, then it’s ok to say no. Knowing your limits can help you take control of the anxiety more than it has control over you.

Combating anxiety is a process that might take a long time to have control over. Use these tips to help combat it in areas of your life that might be impacting you a lot more than you want it to.

