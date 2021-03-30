Today we want to share 5 challenges to consider when working abroad. Taking up a job abroad could be a chance to earn a living and see the world. However, it could also come with its challenges. Here are just some of the challenges to consider when working abroad.

Obtaining the right visa

In order to work abroad, you’ll likely have to apply for a working visa. There may be different types of visa depending on the length of time you plan to work in a country. It’s important that you apply for the right one. Applying for a visa could be difficult in some circumstances and you may need to hire the help of a immigration lawyer. You will usually have to pay a small fee for a working visa.

Affording the living costs

The cost of living varies from country to country. If you’re moving abroad to work, it’s important to consider how much you’re likely to be earning and whether this is enough to reasonably maintain the same lifestyle abroad. In some countries like Switzerland, you may find that you earn a lot more, however accommodation and groceries could also be a lot more expensive. Do the math before you travel out there.

Speaking the language

If English is not the official language, it could be worth trying to learn some of the local language. While you’re likely to find English speakers all around the world, there could still be some people who don’t speak a word of English and communicating with these people could be a necessity. Learning some of the basics will help you to get by when speaking to these people. Even if knowing the local language isn’t necessary to get the job, it will likely still look good on your application and could put you in a better position than other applicants.

Adjusting to the customs and traditions

Getting used to a new country means getting used to a new culture. Consider researching into some of the customs and traditions before you decide to work in a country. On top of looking into everyday customs, it could be important to consider the work culture. In some countries, you may be expected to work longer hours or you may find that you don’t have the same employee protection. You need to be prepared to deal with this when working abroad.

Keeping communication with family and friends

If you’re moving abroad to work, it’s possible that you may be able to take some family members with you – however you’ll also have to be prepared to leave some family and friends behind. Fortunately, today’s technology such as social media and video calling has made keeping communication with loved ones on the other side of the world a lot easier. That said, virtual communication is still not the same as in-person communication and you need to be sure that this is something you’re willing to sacrifice. If you’re only working somewhere for a few months, you may be able to more easily cope without seeing family and friends. If you’re planning to stay longer, you may have to put more thought into the decision.

