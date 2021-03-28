Staying In The UK When Your Visa Comes To An End

Today we want to talk to you about staying in the UK when your visa come to an end. Unfortunately, most visas do not last forever. Therefore, if you want to remain in the country in question, you are going to need to make an application for an extension. Keeping that in mind, in this blog post, we are going to take a look at what is entailed if you want to stay in the United Kingdom and your visa is coming to an end.

Don’t bury your head in the sand

Before we tell you a little bit more about the process that is involved, i.e. making an indefinite leave to remain application, it is imperative that you do not bury your head in the sand. Simply letting the clock run down and doing nothing about it is the worst thing you can do.

Instead, you need to be proactive. You need to get in touch with an experienced immigration lawyer as soon as possible, as they will be able to tell you what is required and help you to make the appropriate visa application.

What forms will you need to fill in?

‘FLR O’ is the name of the form you will fill in when you are applying for discretionary leave to remain in the UK. If you are wondering who can apply for FLR O, we will answer that question, and many more, below.

So, who is an FLRO application suitable for?

Well, when applying for discretionary leave, you are essentially asking for discretion to be exercised in your favour so that you can stay in the United Kingdom. So, most people who apply for this type of visa do so because their UK visa has expired or is about to. Therefore, when making your application, you need to provide a compelling reason for why you should remain in the United Kingdom.

There are various reasons why this may be the case. For instance, you may want to capitalise on a better standard of living, or you may not be able to return to your home country in order to follow the procedure whereby you would visit the British Embassy for an entry clearance so you can then return to the UK.

Nevertheless, despite this, most people who fill in an FLR O form do so because they have made a life for themselves here in the United Kingdom, and this is something they are not ready to give up on.

Therefore, you will need an established family or private life, and this can ensure you remain in the country as Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998 states that an individual’s family and private life must be respected.

So there you have it: an insight into making an application to stay in the UK if your visa is coming to an end. The most important thing you need to do is seek the help and assistance of an experienced immigration lawyer who can help you to make sure that your application is filled in and submitted in the correct manner.

