The Top 5 Travel Destinations for this Summer

For many of us, it’s about that time, to chillax for a bit in Far Far Away or to just unwind at a beach resort with a refreshing cocktail. Maybe a Sex on the Beach or a fruity daiquiri to spice things up. Yes! I know, planning a long and promising vacation is not an easy task; it’s rather challenging. Especially to somewhere where there are fewer crowds or special events. Here are the top 5 dream spots to travel to in the summer of 2018:

Faroe Islands

Image Credit: cycling tips.com

Talk about your next “dream home.” An island located between Norway and Iceland that will blow you away and won’t let you leave. This place leave you breathless. This under-visited archipelago comprised of 18 islands is becoming the hot spot for tourists wishing to escape Iceland’s overwhelming crowds. What about this? Now, it’s easier than ever to arrive at that destination. There is a new flight and cruise ship options. Wow! And if that’s not enough for you, there is also festivals and events to keep travelers entertained, and much more. So put this dream home on your list.

St. Barts

Image Credit: st-barths.com

This island gets a lot more interesting and more dreamlike, and its new luxury hotels say it all. The five-star Le Barthélemy Hotel and Spa just introduced two new villas, Villa Bleu and Villa Aqua, which each offer six bedrooms, a private pool and a prime beachfront setting. Amazing. The best part of this lavish destination? The summer’s low-season rates makes St. Barts a much more affordable option. Hooray!

Limpopo Province, South Africa

If you’re someone who will always go to the petting zoo, well then Mapungubwe National Park is your next perfect destination. Summer is prime-time safari season, and Limpopo Province is emerging as the next buzzing travel home. This National Park, as well as Liwonde National Park, are popular since not only are they rife with elephants, hippos and black rhinos, but you can also spot cheetahs and leopards. You might even see buffaloes and lions. This Big Five reserve is definitely an awesome getaway but it’s also a once-in-a-lifetime experience. So you should definitely check out the most beautiful and geographically diverse province in South Africa, known as, ‘Paradise Country.’

Fiji

Image Credit: budgetyourtrip.com

It’s been almost two years since a Category 5 cyclone struck Fiji, killing 44 people, wounding many others, and leaving billions of dollars worth in damage. But things have changed. Now, the country has a spate of hotels. Out of all the hotels in Fiji, there’s nothing like the the five-star Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay. How so? Well, it’s both Marriott’s first foray into Fiji, and the first hotel on the main island to offer overwater villas. Incredible! But wait, there’s more! Don’t forget about Kokomo Private Island, an exclusive resort that provides seaplane transportation, private infinity pools and complimentary nanny services. Holy cow. Isn’t that something?

Luang Prabang, Laos

Image Credit: visit-laos.com

Last but not least, this city is worth every dime to travel to. Despite Luang Prabang being a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site with ancient Buddhist temples, it tends to get overlooked. It’s new hotel scenes will make your visit extra special. The luxurious Rosewood Luang Prabang, consists of 23 rooms, and it’s surrounded by a jungle, while a river courses through the property. Make sure to put this ancient city on your bucket list.

The Top 5 Travel Destinations for this Summer. Featured Image Credit: stevethebartender.com.au