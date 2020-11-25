Today we want to share with you important things to remember when you are traveling abroad with your pet. Do your travel plans include taking your pet along with you? One of your prime concerns should be how you can ensure that your pet will also have a smooth flying experience.

Booking the Ticket

If you are traveling with a dog, you cannot purchase a fee separately. Depending on the status of your dog, you might need to fill in and offer additional documentation. The best approach is to call the airline directly and inquire what their policies are.

Take Your Pet to the Vet

Sometimes, airlines also need certification from the veterinary doctor to ensure that they are in good health and have taken all the recommended vaccinations. Depending on whether you are bringing the pet to the United States or flying from the United States, you would also need the USDA approval. Facilitating the paperwork might require time, so you need to act in advance.

Buy the Right Carrier

Check with the airlines to find out the recommended size of the carrier that fits under the seat. If your pet is not inside the carrier, you will adobe required to keep them on a leash and ensure they are well-behaved.

Pet Fees

Similar to the US, the different airlines across the world also have different pet policies. Some might recognize the status of your pet as a service dog or an emotional support animal. If the airlines have separate policies in these cases, see if your pet can be an ESA. You will need to ensure that the pet has the necessary certification and the physician’s sign off.

On the other hand, if there is no legislation supporting service or support animals, you might be required to pay the airline’s pet fee. There might adobe restrictions one which pets you can take along with you in the cabin if they meet the carrier’s weight limit.

Tips for Traveling with a pet

Try to book overnight flights; this way, your pet would be primed to sleep during the journey,

Do not feed your dog beforehand. Instead, use the dinner to slow-feed the dog to calm them down before boarding the flights.

Be sure to carry your dog’s favorite treats and toys.

Pets tend to get dehydrated, so bring a water bowl to allow small quantities of water during the flight.

Carry a pee-pad with you for emergencies. It is unlikely for animals to relieve themselves while on the plane. If they do, a puppy pad will come in handy.

If you plan to medicate your dog, try it in advance and ensure no adverse reactions to the medicine.

COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

The travel conditions and policies have been turned around by the pandemic. You have to prioritize both your and your pet’s health while traveling. Even if your country allows for international travel, there might be new policies in place regarding traveling with your pets. The website also might not provide updated information. Do not hesitate to contact the airline’s customer support for both your international and domestic flights to gather the necessary and up-to-date information.

