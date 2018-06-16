Ultimate Travel Essentials for Your Next Vacation

Do you know how important it is to have all your travel essentials for your next holiday vacation? Well it’s really important because, well it’s summer time and everyone is busy preparing for their family vacation and what better way to be prepare for your upcoming trip? Knowing what items to bring that you might not normally think about can go along way in saving you money, trips to the hospital or even the police station. Whether it’s contact solution or or a holder for your passport, no need to worry. We’ll help you create a comprehensive checklist that will help ensure the ultimate travel essentials don’t get left behind.

Electronics

Even for those vacations where Nintendo and PS3 gaming systems aren’t allowed and movies are only allowed on the plane, these items should not be forgotten. No one wants to pull out their camera or phone for the perfect photo only to realize that the batteries are dead. These electronic related necessities should absolutely be on your travel essentials checklist.

Battery charges for your phone, laptop and any gaming devices

Portable charger (charge on the go)

Video Camera

Extra batteries for your camera

Headphones for phone or in-flight movies

Flashlight

Health & Beauty



Now these items might simply be common sense but they often get forgotten or overlooked because of everything else that goes into planning a vacation. Because they are common necessities you will usually tell yourself that there’s no way you’d forget so you focus on the more important elements of your vacation like your reservation, plane tickets or directions/map. Make no mistake about it, you definitely wouldn’t want to forget some of these travel essentials for your next vacation.

Prescription Medicine & Tylenol

Tooth brush and tooth paste

Contact lenses and/or glasses

Q-tips

Sunscreen

Deodorant

Insect repellent

Razors

First aid kit

Makeup/Makeup Remover

Shower cap

Blow dryer

Apparel & Accessories

Depending on the type of vacation you are taking and the physical location of where you will be, it’s good to be proactive and pack accordingly. If your going on a canoe trip, then extra socks and water proof gear would be essential where as if you are headed to the slopes on an awesome skiing trip then gloves, ear muffs and an extra scarf should definitely be on your travel essentials checklist. Then again if you’re going to be laying on the beach for a week, just lot’s and lots of sunscreen. (Hint: see the Health & Beauty section above)

Extra scarf for windy afternoons or cool evenings

Sun glasses

Bathing suit

Bathing suit coverup

Pair of walking shoes (very unpleasant walking more than a few steps in heels)

Travel Wallet (make sure to travel with a stylish wallet)

Sun hat

Can’t Forget Essentials



Last but not least are the core travel essentials that one must never leave without. It’s a short but sweet list that is probably more important than all of the other goodies mentioned in this article. Get caught without these and your entire vacation could turn into well…..one you’d probably rather forget. Make sure that each item below has been physically viewed and accounted for.

Emergency contact info (also store on your phone)

Umbrella (you’ll thank us later)

Plastic folder with essential documents, i.e. hotel reservations, airline tickets, copies of passport, drivers license

Passport Holder (If you are traveling abroad, this helps secure your passport as well as provide protection from rain and other weather elements)

Extra cash and an ATM card

A small backpack, suitcase or duffel bag filled with emergency blankets, snacks, flashlight, matches and a few bottles of water

Well there you have it. A comprehensive list of the ultimate travel essentials for your next vacation. Whether you’ll be lounging at a luxury timeshare rental in Hawaii or visiting Buddhist temples in Bhutan this checklist should provide a guide and allow you to plan your vacation with confidence and assurance that all the necessities are covered for the entire family.

