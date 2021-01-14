Who doesn’t love a good cup of tea on a cold winter night? A fantastic alternative to coffee (which can be expensive!) tea is an ideal drink for anyone wanting to step away from their coffee addiction in the new year. There are a ton of different types of teas and each one has its own really awesome health benefits; there’s a flavor for everyone. For all my tea lovers out there who want something a bit different from the classic Earl Grey, here are some unusual teas to try this winter!

Purple Tea

With half the caffeine of green tea, purple tea is a fantastic drink for anyone trying to pull back on their caffeine intake. It not only looks amazing with its purple color, it also tastes like a cross between black and green tea with a woodsy yet sweet flavor. This tea is full of antioxidants (the most of any tea leaf!), making it a healthy choice this season.

Passion Tea

A personal favorite, passion tea is a delicious blend of hibiscus flowers, orange peel, citric acid, and a few other refreshing ingredients. It can be enjoyed both hot and cold and is both refreshing and fortifying for the winter! With Vitamin C and antioxidants, this tea is ideal for boosting your immune system.

Blue Tea

This lovely tea is made by soaking butterfly-pea flower leaves in hot water and has a ton of health benefits. Full of antioxidants and caffeine-free, this tea is perfect for anyone who doesn’t want to be up all night but wants a nice cup of something warm before bed. It is also said to be a mood enhancer and great for stress relief. Try it with lemon and honey for a sweeter taste!

Rose Tea

For anyone wanting to up their tea game and feel a bit fancier, rose tea is for you! The taste is delicate and floral with hints of that classic rose smell. With Vitamin E and C, this drink is great for healthier skin and contains no caffeine or calories. Pour it in your fanciest teacup for a totally classy experience.

Tomato Mint Tea

This one may sound like a combination you would never try in a million years, but it is definitely worth a try! With its rich color and slightly spicy aroma, this tea feels like drinking a delicious broth. It’s way more than just another basic black tea! Try it next time you feel a cold coming on.

