Today we want to share the best weight loss trends of 2021. Weight loss is a major issue as a lot of people get more intentional about healthy living and maintaining the right weight. These days, it has been made easier as nutrition and health experts are always coming up with new weight loss trends. As we step into 2021, there are a few trends you need to be familiar with if you are keen on your weight loss journey. To that end, below are some of the most popular weight-loss trends to expect in 2021.

Postbiotics

You probably already know about prebiotics and probiotics. When fermentation takes place in the gut, probiotics are broken down into postbiotics. While these are some of 2021’s weight loss trends, they are still under study to establish whether they carry antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. They are said to be beneficial to the immune system and are also linked to the prevention of diabetes type 2 and leaky gut.

Keto diet

The popular keto diet is also a popular weight loss diet. It works by increasing fat intake and reducing

carb intake. This results into a metabolic state known as ketosis where the body breaks down its own fat for energy. In addition to aiding with weight loss, keto diet is also known for managing epilepsy and other medical conditions. To boot, keto gives the best results when combined with high interval intensity training(HIIT).

Paleo-inspired diets

It has been 10 years since the paleo diet was started and is still one of the best fad diets for losing weight. The diet encourages the consumption of wild-caught animal meat like fish and chicken, etc, as well as nuts and berries, high impact proteins such as collagen peptides and grass fed whey. Processed foods such as sugar and industrialized farming techniques like corn, grains, and wheat are excluded from this diet.

Plant-based flexitarian diet

This diet revolves around the consumption of mainly plant-based foods. Oftentimes, it involves proteins gotten from plant sources, for instance, almond protein, hemp protein, pumpkin seed protein and pea protein, etc. While the diet is majorly plant-based, it also includes free-range chicken and grass-fed meat. Adaptogens such as reishi mushrooms, ashwagandha, and turmeric, which are “whole body” supporting ingredients also make part of the plant-based diet. Apart from being great for weight loss, plant-based diet is also known to have an incredibly low carbon footprint.

Mediterranean diet

It is called the mediterranean diet because it originates from the mediterranean region like Greece and the South of France. The area is said to have few cases of “lifestyle diseases” such as strokes, heart attack, and diabetes, thanks to the dietary norms of the residents there. So it is believed that adopting their diet is creating a healthier lifestyle. The list of staple foods in the region includes whole grains, veggies, seafood, fruit, extra virgin olive oil, seeds, legumes, and nuts. The Mediterranean diet is also known to exclude sugars, refined grains, processed foods, trans fats, and processed meat. In addition to being a great weight loss diet option, it is also known to have long term health benefits.

Low FODMAP diet

In the US alone, irritable bowel syndrome(IBS) is rampant, with an approximate of 10-15% of adults said to have it. While only 5-7% have been diagnosed with it, a lot of people have sought out different dietary strategies to curb the symptoms of IBS. In fact, about $10 million is spent every year on related treatments. To combat IBS, one of the highly clinically recommended diets is the FODMAP diets.

It is a diet low in fermentable carbs with the initials an abbreviation to the major items excluded from the diet. They include Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols. These are foods like wheat, legumes, yoghurt, milk, most fructose-containing fruits, figs, honey, lychees, and blackberries. Carbs are eschewed since they are major culprits for IBS symptoms.

Wrap up

While there are different trends advertised for weight loss, don’t just follow one because it is popular. Every diet works differently, and what might work for everyone else might not necessarily work for you. Research about the weight loss program you are about to start and make sure to consult with an expert, it goes a long way. If followed properly, the weight loss diet you choose should give the results you are looking for in the end. Regardless of what you choose to go with, don’t forget to pair it up with exercise, it helps with fitness and overall long term health.

