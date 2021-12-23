Today we want to share 3 ways to lower your stress levels. When you have been stressed for a long time, it may feel as though that stress is simply part of your life and that you just have to live with it. However, that is not and never should be the case. We all get stressed every now and then, and it is perfectly natural to come across situations in life that are far from our comfort zone and that makes us feel unnerved and anxious. The problem is when these normal stressful episodes become chronic, meaning that they last for the longer term, or are even permanent.

Chronic stress can cause heart problems and heart disease, high blood pressure (which leads to stroke), depression, ulcers, and other physical and mental problems, and it should therefore be dealt with as soon as possible. This may not be an easy thing to do, but it is vital for your overall well-being. Here are some ways to lower your stress levels. Remember, if these do not work and you still feel unwell, seek medical advice.

Meditation

Meditation can be a wonderful way to de-stress and relax more, and it can help in all kinds of ways in your general life too. If you have never tried it before, it can be difficult to get started, and this is why it might take a while of practice to get it right. However, the results and the feeling of relaxation and bliss that come with good meditation are well worth the effort of learning how to do it right. To effectively meditate, you need to make your mind as blank as possible, ‘zoning out’ if you can. When your mind is blank, you won’t be worrying about anything, and you can truly allow your body to rid itself of any tension and stress. If you can do this for just 10 minutes each day, how you live your life will be vastly improved. If you need some extra help to calm down, try using kratom, a natural relaxing aid. Do your research, including what it does, how to use it, and even how to pronounce kratom, so you’re entirely up to speed, and see if it would help you relax.

Have A Massage

If it sounds like something you only do when you want to pamper yourself, it’s time to re-think what a massage can

do. When you are feeling stressed, it is one of the best ways to relieve that stress and help you to feel better again. Whether you attend a spa and enjoy the other facilities there at the same time or you have a professional masseuse visit you in your home, the result will be the same – you will feel more relaxed and less stressed. A massage will balance your hormones, lowering the cortisol (the stress hormone) levels in your body and raising the serotonin (the happy hormone) levels instead. You will therefore feel calmer, happier, and more at peace.

Soak In The Tub

When you have had a stressful day for whatever reason, having a good long soak in the tub can make a big difference. Make sure the water isn’t overly hot, as this can raise your blood pressure and make you feel worse than when you got in. A warm bath complete with essential oils and perhaps some candles and music around you, however, can do wonders for your health. The warm water increases the blood flow around your body, and any pain you may have been feeling will be soothed away, and you will also feel much more relaxed.

Read more lifestyle and wellness articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons