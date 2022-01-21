Today we want to share 8 different ways stress affects our body. Stress is the natural behavioral pattern that responds to a pressure moment. There could be a number of pressure-inducing factors around a person ranging from the environment to thoughts. The body and mind respond to this stress in numerous ways.

Too much and continuous stress can have serious negative effects on the body. Thus stress management is very important in order to avoid serious health consequences.

Stress And Bad Habits

Prolonged and continuous stress can indeed damage health in many physiological ways; however, when paired with bad habits, it can really play havoc on health. People usually take support from bad habits in order to cope with the pressure. Instead of doing any good, it brings more harm.

1. Drinking

Stress and alcohol go side by side. In order to feel a little relaxed, people might end up drinking too much alcohol. It might bring a temporary relief underneath; it only brings harm to both mind and body. Luckily, these effects are reversible with proper treatment and counseling.

The first thing to do is find a better solution. You can find many drug rehabs in Dallas, Texas, or any location in America for yourself or a loved one. The rehab centers facilitate addicts with numerous programs and treatments that help them to get back to a normal life. Millions of people reach out to rehab centers to help themselves to regain sobriety.

2. Drug Abuse

Drug or substance abuse is another inappropriate coping way to deal with stress. Drug abuse is very common among teenagers and adults. Students who cannot handle the stress of bullying or studies reach out to drugs to get an easy escape. Even at work, people often use drugs to beat stress.

This does not help much. Time has witnessed even the most successful celebrities ruining their career with drug abuse. On the contrary, famous people who don’t drink enjoy a good career and sound health. Thus, never ever get into drugs just to cope with stress as it is very harmful.

3. Smoking

Smoking is another negative coping way to manage stress. Smoking is highly injurious, and it dangerously increases the risk of cancer. In order to beat stress, you fill your lungs with poison, and it can become fatal to your health and even life.

How Stress Affects Mind And Body

The body experiences many physiological changes in order to cope with stress and neutralize it. If the stress remains more frequent and continuous, then it can lead to wear and tear in the body. Let us view some most prominent negative influences of stress over the body.

1. Stress And Mind

Stress has marked effects on all brain-related functions and emotional well-being. Stress puts the mind in a state of hyper arousal, and this state disturbs sleep patterns and leads to restlessness. A stressed person is unable to feel happiness and experience joy.

Rather he is more tired, anxious, restless, and irritable. Stress also impacts major brain functions that play a vital role at work front, including concentration, attention, focus, learning, and even memory. All these factors contribute to poor work performance.

2. Respiratory System

The respiratory system gets affected by stress. As a result of stress, a person tends to breathe harder and quicker. Generally, it is not a serious issue for most of us. However, it can become a serious issue for those who are already suffering from Asthma. Disturbance in breathing patterns can also become a serious problem for those who get panic attacks.

3. Immune System

The stress hormones in the body actually suppress the immune system of the body. The stress hormones reduce the natural ability of the body to fight illness and disease. This makes a person vulnerable to diseases and other inflammatory conditions.

4. Musculoskeletal System

The muscles in the body tense up in response to stress. Muscles tense up in order to prevent pain and injury. Repeated muscle aches can become a serious problem over time. It can result in persistent bodily pain. If the pain remains around the neck, head, and shoulders, then it may eventually take the form of migraine and headaches.

5. Cardiovascular System

Acute stress significantly affects the cardiovascular system. The stress immediately increases blood pressure and causes blood vessels to dilate. With persistent stress, the risk factor for stroke increases to a great extent. It can also harm blood vessels and arteries.

6. Gastrointestinal Effects

It is common to experience acid reflux and other gastrointestinal problems with stress. Stress also negatively affects the ability of the intestine to absorb nutrients. Especially, if stress accompanies serious changes in eating patterns, then it can result in other issues such as heartburn, bloating, and indigestion.

7. Reproductive System

Studies support the influence of stress on the reproductive system. In women, prolonged stress can lead to disrupted menstruation. It may even lead to associated health conditions such as PCOS. Women can also complain about increased premenstrual symptoms. In men, stress can greatly influence the production of testosterone and sperm.

8. Endocrine System

The endocrine system comprises all gland systems in the body. Endocrine systems play major functions in the body, such as growth, reproduction, metabolism, and mood. When the hypothalamus signals the production of stress hormones, it suppresses the production of other hormones and affects all related functions such as metabolism, development, and mood.

In addition to stress hormones, the liver also releases glucose in the blood to provide more energy to the body. In many people, this blood sugar is reabsorbed, and it increases the risk of diabetes.

Take Away

Stress can have a serious influence on health and physiological processes. Thus it is important to learn ways to tame stress. You can even channelize the energy to be even more productive and energetic. Do not let stress ruin your health; rather, learn to use positive coping ways to always stay on top of stressful situations, thoughts, or circumstances.

Read more lifestyle and health articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons