Can green dragon kratom help you quit your addictive behavior. Addiction or Substance Use Disorder (SUD) is a complex condition. A patient with SUD cannot stop using a substance despite being aware of its harmful effects. Psychiatrists often give drugs to help improve the situation, but many people look for organic solutions with fewer side effects. You can try Green Dragon Kratom strains to control addictive behavior. People can get addicted to substances like alcohol, opioids, LSD, heroin, marijuana, hallucinogens, cocaine, tobacco, etc. Addiction is primarily a mental health condition, and Green Dragon Kratom strains are well-known for improving mental health. To know about how Green Kratom can help control Addiction, keep reading.

What is Addiction?

Substance Use Disorder or SUD is commonly known as Addiction. It is a chronic health condition where the patients cannot stop or control using a particular substance, even though it is harmful to them. Addiction significantly lowers your lifestyle, and your use has its side effects. It messes up your brain functions. When the intoxicating effect of the substance wears off, you feel intense cravings. People love the momentary pleasure these substances offer. But even before they realize it, they are a victim of SUD. Some common symptoms of Addiction are:

An intense desire for the substance

Lack of self-control

Emotional numbness

Secretive behavior

Financial trouble

Trouble sleeping

Memory losses and losing track of time

Poor health conditions

Increased sensitivity

increased level of stress, anxiety, or depression

Trouble at the workplace

Issues in maintaining personal relationships and commitments

If you or your loved ones have these symptoms, please seek help as soon as possible.

What is the Green dragon strain?

Green Dragon is a blend of some popular green Kratom strains. Green veins contain combined benefits of both red and white veins. It works great for both beginners and experienced Kratom users. Maya Distribution LLC was the first company to blend it. No matter wherever you buy it from, it is a blend of some green-veined Kratom strains, but the recipe differs from one another.

So, the effect may also vary as the recipe of the green dragon is not the same. But mixed strains have a combination of pleasure and maximized benefits. So, most people love its effects.

Kratoms mostly come from Southeast Asia and Indonesia. Some common green vein Kratoms that go into making Green dragon Kratom are,

Maeng Da Kratom

Thai Kratom

Bali Kratom

Borneo Kratom

Indo Kratom

Green Malaysian

How do Green Dragon Kratom Strains help people control addictive behavior?

Addiction is a dysfunctional state of mind. It makes you behave possessively and compulsively over a particular substance. There are several reasons why people fall into the grasp of Addiction. Some usual reasons include financial problems, friends or family problems, stress, peer pressure, experimental tryouts, etc. Green Dragon Kratom Strains have a long list of therapeutic benefits like other Kratom strains. Here, we have made a list of how it can help someone control addictive behavior.

Relieves with stress-related issues:

Stress and anxiety are the curses of modern age lifestyles. People are suffering from different kinds of stress-related issues. Many people get addicted to a substance to relieve their stress. Many of these substances offer a temporary escape from reality. So, people use it repeatedly and eventually get dependent on it. Green dragon Kratom strains improve mental health. It clears the brain and helps relax the patient. Using Green Dragon can help with general anxiety, social anxiety, panic disorder, and other stress-related issues. Green strains have a moderate effect on stress and anxiety. Red veins may offer you better relief from stress, but they also have a sedating effect.

Cures insomnia:

Sleeplessness is the most common sleep disorder in young adults and adults worldwide. SUD patients are already going through a lot. Without a night of proper rest, their conditions become worse. Sleep deprivation also increases the risk of several other diseases like heart attacks, diabetes, kidney failure, and high blood pressure. Quality sleep is crucial for everyone to maintain a healthy lifestyle. It also improves your ability to deal with cravings and stressful situations. The Green Dragon Kratom strain helps the patients fall asleep faster and sleep through the night. Quality sleep calms down their mind and increases their productivity.

Boosts your mood:

When SUD patients go through withdrawal, they suffer from intense cravings. They often behave irrationally to others and stay irritated. Green dragon Kratom Strains can give their emotional state a boost. It eliminates the negative thoughts and unwanted emotional pain from the mind. Green Dragon influences dopamine secretion in the body; it has a euphoric effect, but it does not make you feel sedated or has any other intoxicating effects. The “happy hormone” or dopamine makes you feel energetic, happy, and motivated. Overuse of Green Kratom may make you dependent on it.

Clears brain fog:

When patients are addicted to a particular substance, their minds always stay clouded. Brain fog often causes memory lapses. Certain addictions can also make people lose track of time. The neuroprotective properties of Green Dragon help improve cognitive abilities. With regular use, it clears the mind and resolves memory-related issues. It helps addicted people think clearly and also increases focus and attention.

Relieves fatigue:

Fatigue is the clinical term that expresses extreme tiredness even after enough rest. People suffering from SUD often feel fatigued due to all the stress. Excessive fatigue can be harmful to health. Green Dragon is not only a great herb to lower the stress level, but it also helps them with fatigue. As the name suggests, the green dragon can boost up your energy anywhere, anytime, for about 2 to 5 hours. It has a stimulating effect that boosts your strength, but it has no intoxicating effects. After the stimulating effect drowns out, it fades into a relaxing effect.

Overall, the Green Dragon Kratom strains can help a person with addictive behavior in many ways. We need more studies and research to know more about its benefits. Start with a small dosage and increase it slowly as needed; keep track of its effect. Do not use them without consulting a doctor if you have any medical conditions. Always buy Green Dragon from a reputable seller and avoid illicit markets. You can order online and get it delivered to your doorstep.

Read more lifestyle and wellness articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons