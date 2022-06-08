What can I do With a Spanish Non Lucrative Visa

Are you planning to spend some time of your life in Spain but don’t know how to get a non lucrative visa in Spain? If you have money saved up, now is the time to think about a stay in one of the most popular destinations for tourists.

In fact, the latest study carried out by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration reports that in Spain there are 6 million residents from other countries, 3% more than last year. Of these, 12% have a non lucrative visa. Furthermore, the British are the profile that has grown the most, with permanent and non lucrative residency being the most in demand.

INVESTMENT DESTINATION:

With the non lucrative visa you can invest in Spain. But be careful. There is a Wealth Tax in Spain. It is an annual tax, payable on the total net value of your assets held on 31st December. Many people think that, as they cannot carry out professional activities, they cannot invest either. However, the non lucrative visa allows you to make investments and thus earn extra income.

Nevertheless, it is not necessary to make an investment in order to obtain the non lucrative visa, they are only required to have sufficient financial means for their stay.

EDUCATIONAL STAY

Get to know the most impressive places in Spain while you study? This is possible thanks to the non lucrative visa. In this sense, it is similar to the student visa, as both allow you to enroll in an educational center and study in Spain.

In addition, although with the non lucrative visa you cannot directly carry out an employment activity in Spain, students will be able to carry out paid internships. According to article 2.3 of Royal Decree 592/2014, of 11 July, this activity is not of an employment nature, but of a training nature.

EXPLORE NEW PLACES

When you get this permit, you will be able to travel the world without any problem. Another advantage of the non lucrative visa is that it allows you to travel around the Schengen area without any problems. You will be able to combine studies and leisure to live this stage of your life more fully.

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN ANOTHER COUNTRY

As mentioned in the previous sections, obtaining a non lucrative visa in Spain does not allow you to carry out any work activity in the country. However, it does allow the person to continue to carry out some activities in another country, as long as he or she does not leave the country constantly and it does not affect his or her residence.

When applying for this visa, you will have to take into account that, if you are of working age and you are already carrying out some economic activity in your country of origin, you will have to take certain precautions so that your permit is not at risk of being refused.

CAN I OBTAIN SPANISH NATIONALITY?

Are you planning to get a Spanish nationality? When you renew the non lucrative visa in Spain three times, you will be able to apply for long-term residence in Spain, with which you will be able to extend your stay without renewing it for five years. This action will allow you to obtain Spanish nationality.

Read more lifestyle articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons