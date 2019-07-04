what to wear on a first date

One of the biggest things to think about when preparing for a date is what you’re wearing. You may be able to make your date laugh and you may hit it off by sharing things that you have in common, but that comes later. A first impression is made in just seven seconds, studies confirm, and with your outfit being the first thing that they’ll see, that’s what that first impression will probably be built on.

With a wardrobe full of little black dresses, beautiful blouses and heels so high they’d make a skyscraper jealous, it may be difficult to choose. However, you can narrow down your options by looking at a handful of aspects.

Color Says Speaks Volumes About Intentions

After selecting which clothes fit you properly and show off your best attributes, it’s time to sort your clothes by color. The color of your clothes says so much about you. The color blue says that you are loyal and confident, while red communicates passion, and black shows a love of luxury.

Picking the right color can quickly tell your date what you’re looking for and how you see the occasion. Not everyone wearing red will be looking for a hookup or something casual, but a woman wearing muted or neutral colors may give the impression that she is looking for something serious.

Style Shows off Your Personality

The clothes that you wear on a first date can also be used to show your personality. A woman who wears animal prints may be communicating that she has a “wild” personality, or, at least, that she doesn’t adhere to all fashion trends. A man who shows up to a date with a polka dot or stripey tie to go with his suit gives the impression that he has a sense of humor and likes to have fun.

This doesn’t just go for the first date, though, as the clothes that you wear in your profile photo will give your date an idea about what kind of person you are before you’ve met in person. There are so many online dating apps and sites and millions of people choose them, making it so easy to find who you’re looking for. Sites like Zoosk have 38 million members and you will want to use the photos in your profile to stand out from the crowd. A man wearing a suit in all of his profile photos may be a hard-working professional, while a woman who only wears cocktail dresses probably enjoys going out more than most.

What you wear is just one of the things that you have to think about, with the place that you’ll go on the date and what you put in your online dating profile also coming into play. However, with what you’re wearing having such a bearing on the success of the date and how your date feels about you, make it the very first thing that you think about when you plan to meet up.

