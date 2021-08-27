Why Hybrid Schedules Are Here to Stay, and What it Means for Your Home

Today we want to discuss why hybrid schedules are here to stay and what if means for your home. The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic sent many workplaces scrambling to empty the office. Anyone whose work could credibly be done from home was asked to stay there, making it safer and less contagious to be in the office for essential business.

These work from home arrangements have, in many cases, persisted for months or even over a year. Workers whose work suffered, of course, were often eager to get back to the office as soon as it was safe to do so. However, many companies discovered the opposite: the work from home life rarely impeded their work and sometimes made it easier to strong, distraction-free work.

So as more and more companies bring their teams back to in-person office work, they are considering a new option: for workers who can handle the shifting locations well, partially-in-person, partially-work-from-home schedules are being devised.

These hybrid schedules mean, of course, needing a home office set-up in addition to in-office equipment or workspace. So what do top real estate agents have to say about the housing market trends that will be affected by this newly-popular way of working? Here are some of the survey results Homelight shared in Q2.

Checking for Home Office Space Will Be Common

When you’re selling a house, it’s wise to stage it in a way that allows buyers to see spaces as opportunities. These days, however, more and more people will be asking, “ Does it have a home office?” and so you may want to get creative. You can absolutely make a small bedroom into a home office, but consider showcasing built-in desks in common areas, finished basement areas, or even an under-the-stairs space as an office area. People want the option to use home as a workplace these days, and even smaller homes can show them how.

Schools Remain a Constant In Importance

Especially when commutes become less of a concern, people turn to their other priorities. For families with children, the top concern will almost always be the school district. If they previously lived close to their workplaces but now only commute one or two times a week, they may stomach a long drive those days in order to gain the benefit of a great school district that their children attend five days a week. As always, having a strong school district nearby should be featured prominently if you are getting your home ready to market.

Gym Equipment Investments Mean Continued Desire for Home Gym Spaces

One last point to consider: if your home has finished or semi-finished spaces like a garage or basement, mention how it’d be perfect for home gym equipment. Many people bought home gym set-ups while they were away from gyms due to the shutdown, and many would prefer to continue putting in the miles on the Pelaton instead of paying to return to the gym. Your less-finished spaces can still get some attention on the market if they could comfortably hold gym equipment and let the owners work up a little sweat.

Read more lifestyle articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons