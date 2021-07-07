Today we want to explain why traveling in the UK is the future for holidays. Staycations have become a major trend in recent times as a result of COVID-19, but it is thought that this could become a long-term trend and a popular choice even once the pandemic has ended. This is because there are many benefits to keeping travel within the UK – keep reading to find out what the main advantages are.

Many Places to Choose From

One major benefit that people are discovering is that the UK is actually incredibly beautiful and diverse. There are places all over the UK that can be the perfect setting for a staycation whether you are looking for a city break, adventure holiday or even a beach holiday.

Easy to Travel

You will also find that the UK is incredibly easy to travel around, which can make any holiday stress free and easy to arrange. The train network is extensive and it can be easy to find trains to London from just about anywhere and you can then access all other areas of the UK from the capital.

More Affordable & Ability to Work

You can usually make savings by opting for a staycation as opposed to an international holiday. On top of this, many people have opted for “workcations” where they work remotely while on holiday so that they do not have to take any time off.

Removes Uncertainty

Currently, there is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding international travel and a pre-booked holiday could be cancelled at any moment as a result of COVID-19. A staycation is a much safer bet and will continue to be so for a while the pandemic continues and there is the risk of new variants and outbreaks in destinations.

Reduce Carbon Footprint

Travelling in the UK and locally also allows people to reduce their environmental impact by a significant amount compared to international flights. In a time where people are becoming increasingly eco-conscious, this will be an appealing advantage to many.

Support Local & National Economy

Vacationing in the UK also provides people with a chance to stimulate both the local and national economies. The effects of COVID-19 will be felt for some time from an economic standpoint, but when people opt for staycations and support small businesses, it will help with the recovery.

These are just a few of the benefits to staycations and why they are likely to become a long-term trend even after the pandemic. Many people are discovering the joys of staycations and the UK has many great places to consider.

