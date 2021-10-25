Your October Must-Haves!

is all about supporting the cause this month. The Los Angeles-based brand creates high-style

pet and people accessories

for the modern pet owner. All of October, they will be donating

from their LOVE collection of collars and leashes, as well as, from their Rose Quartz Sliders to an organization helping young people diagnosed with breast cancer,

Young Survival Coalition

. Check out their

best-selling

LOVE 3 PACK

for your pets or any of their ROSE QUARTZ SLIDERS (

MOON

,

DIAMOND

, or

PYRAMID

) to add to chains for people.