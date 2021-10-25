Your October Must-Haves!

As we approach the end of October, it’s time to reflect on some of our must-haves this month! Every year, October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, and all year round, it is important to commemorate, honor, and support all those affected by breast cancer. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer found in American women. 1 out of every 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. For this reason, it is so important that as a community, we focus on accelerating research and providing vital support. The products we loved this month, all support research in breast cancer treatment and honor those affected by the disease.
-
August + Monroe Tote Bag
- 100% of the profits from this limited edition tote bag will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The bag reads, “Checking your breasts is more important than Instagramming them.” This trendy beauty brand wants everyone to “think pink” this October and always, as you sport this trendy bag on your errands.
-
PureWine
- Do you dream of that glass of wine at the end of the day? Imagine indulging in a bottle of wine and avoiding the headaches or other side effects that come after. Thanks to PureWine, you no longer have to suffer as it offers two unique filtration systems that eliminate the histamines and sulfites that cause wine allergies. It does all of this without altering the flavor of your delicious reds and whites. We will cheers to that! PureWine is partnering with the Me Squared Cancer Foundation to give back 10% off all sales from the following pink items:
-
FEBE Candles – Luxury Room & Linen Spray
- FEBE Candles Linen Spray in scent Weekend Getaway is going to be giving 20% of its proceeds to the Breast Cancer Research Organization. This scent is fun, flirty, & classy. A perfect mix of flirty citrus berry, summer magnolia, and warm sandalwood. Made from only the most premium, non-toxic ingredients. Luxury fragrance & juicy essential oils mixed to perfection with organic gluten-free sugar cane alcohol. As it is safe and long-lasting, you can also wear it as a perfume or clothing spray!
- FEBE Candles Linen Spray in scent Weekend Getaway is going to be giving 20% of its proceeds to the Breast Cancer Research Organization. This scent is fun, flirty, & classy. A perfect mix of flirty citrus berry, summer magnolia, and warm sandalwood. Made from only the most premium, non-toxic ingredients. Luxury fragrance & juicy essential oils mixed to perfection with organic gluten-free sugar cane alcohol. As it is safe and long-lasting, you can also wear it as a perfume or clothing spray!
-
DIPHDA
- DIPHDA is all about supporting the cause this month. The Los Angeles-based brand creates high-style pet and people accessories for the modern pet owner. All of October, they will be donating 10% of their proceeds from their LOVE collection of collars and leashes, as well as, from their Rose Quartz Sliders to an organization helping young people diagnosed with breast cancer, Young Survival Coalition. Check out their best-selling LOVE 3 PACK for your pets or any of their ROSE QUARTZ SLIDERS (MOON, DIAMOND, or PYRAMID) to add to chains for people.
-
Prep-Obsessed – Teleties
- Voted “Florida’s Best Boutique”, Prep Obsessed is donating portions of every Teleties purchase to FORCE (Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered), a non-profit organization that aims toward improving the lives of people and families affected by hereditary breast, ovarian and related cancers. Versatile and stylish, Teleties is the hairband that looks and feels as great on your wrist as it does in your hair. The comfortable, no-rip design prevents kinks, indentations, and damage to the hair after use. Click on the link to see the specific BCA collections: Pink Warrior, Pink Power, Think Pink, Pink.
For more Shopping Guides, visit clichemag.com
Images Provided by ChicExecs