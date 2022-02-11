Discover The Issues That Can Have Serious Implications For Your Mental Health

Today we want to discuss issues that can have serious implications for your mental health. Everyone is constantly thinking about their physical health because it’s something that is clear to see, but what about your mental health. While this remains more hidden it can have a huge impact on your overall quality of life and well-being. Here are some of the key factors that can impact your mental health in the long term and the steps you should take to avoid issues here.

Feeling Like Someone Other Than Yourself

Do you ever feel like you are trapped in someone else’s skin? This could be because you are pretending to be someone that you’re not. That can be exhausting and it may feel a little like driving a car where the steering is constantly swerving to the left. You’re always fighting to stay on a path that perhaps you shouldn’t be on in the first place. In some cases, this could be because you are experiencing something like gender dysphoria where you identify with a gender different than the one you were assigned. In other cases it can be more like feeling the need to pretend to be someone else around friends and family. In either case, you shouldn’t ignore this. You should always feel you can be who you are and express what you feel.

Bullying

Bullying has now been shown in peer reviewed reports to cause trauma that will stretch into adult life. It’s also worth noting that some bullying can occur later in life too. For instance, you could be bullied at work or in university rather than just in school. If you are being bullied or you are suffering from the trauma of past bullying then you should get help. You may want to consider speaking to a cognitive therapist. They will be able to break down the root of your trauma and help you tackle it head on.

Loneliness And Isolation

Humans are in general social creatures. Research shows that without the right level of social interaction, there will be negative consequences. For instance, people who are alone for months on end may start hallucinating. Loneliness can also cause problems as you get older and has been linked to the development of dementia. If you are worried that you are not getting enough social interaction, then you should consider joining a new social club or exploring a fresh team activity.

Toxic Relationships

A toxic relationship can cause your mental health to deteriorate overtime. It might even end up with you feeling as though you have no confidence and struggling with problems where you can’t do anything yourself. Do note that sometimes someone in a relationship doesn’t realize or understand that they are being toxic. In this way, it’s not directly intentional, but it does still need to be addressed. If you are concerned that you are in a toxic relationship, you should consider exploring couple’s therapy to get things back on track and bring issues to the surface.

Buried Trauma

Bullying is one example of buried trauma that you might be experiencing in your life. But there are others that you might have to contend with as well. For instance, you could have experienced something like sexual assault or you might have been abused by your parents when you were a child. The trauma of an event like this doesn’t go away and if you try to ignore it, something like this can end up eating you alive. It can impact everything from your social life to your personal relationships.

Work

Finally, you need to think about how work can impact your mental health. According to recent polls, job satisfaction is at an all time low right now. That’s concerning, particularly when you consider that you’ll likely spend more time working than the time you spend with your friends or your family. As such, you should make sure that you love and enjoy your job. If you aren’t happy with your job or it causes you a lot of stress, then you should consider a career change. The right career change will mean that you are going to be far happier on a daily basis. You should never be afraid to take this step, no matter how old you are.

We hope this helps you understand some of the key factors that can have huge implications for your mental health. If you take the right steps you can improve your well-being and ensure that you don’t end up in a situation where things slowly get worse. This can have significant consequences and may cause you to develop trouble with depression or anxiety that will change your quality of life.

