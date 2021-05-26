Psychological Aftershock: 5 Life Events That Can Hurt Your Mental Health

Today we want to share more info about 5 events that can hurt your mental health. While no one’s life is smooth sailing 24/7, certain events can have devastating psychological effects on those affected. That said, there are ways to cope and people to reach out to for every circumstance. Whether you’re bracing yourself for psychological impact or hoping to get to the bottom of emotional lethargy, review the life events below for helpful hints on the potential causes of your mental health complications.

Sustaining a severe injury

No matter how someone sustains an injury, there’s no denying that it’s a painful experience both physically and mentally. Some injuries come from sports-related accidents, but others can happen in the workplace or due to car crashes and collisions.

Severe injuries can lead to serious mental health problems, including anxiety, depression, substance use and abuse, and even disordered eating patterns.

Anyone who’s sustained an injury from the workplace or a car crash should consider reaching out to a personal injury attorney like this. Doing this will alleviate a lot of the stress that accompanies this process, minimizing the impact of the injury on one’s mental health. Not only will these legal professionals ensure you receive adequate and timely compensation, but they’ll also grant victims much-needed peace of mind.

Death of a family member or close friend

Death isn’t easy for anyone to handle, no matter how nonchalant a grieving loved one may initially appear. Having a death in the family or a close group of friends can rattle the most resilient and make it difficult to cope in day-to-day life.

Those grieving the loss of a family member or friend may experience depression, anxiety, and substance abuse, which can prolong the healing process as they scramble to repair the damages of substance use disorders and mental health crises. Remember, the grieving process is never linear. With emotional wounds to tend to and obligations to meet, grieving a departed loved one may be a lifetime pursuit.

Reaching out to a mental health professional can help anyone sort through their emotions regarding loss and bereavement. While a bit cliche, the sentiment “time heals all wounds” holds truth.

Marriage

When most people think of marriage, people often overlook the mental strife involved. Though there is beauty in the prospect of two people joining their lives and starting a new journey together, one shouldn’t gloss over the negative mental health impacts at hand. While it’s typically a happy event, there are psychological stressors that come with this time.

Combining two lives can be incredibly difficult, especially if the partners weren’t living together previously. Also, planning a wedding takes a lot of work, which alone can take a toll on an individual’s mental health.

Divorce

The process of adjusting to the highs and lows of single life can be an emotionally messy process for any recent divorcee. It can become even more stressful when in the throes of high-intensity custody battles.

Divorce can be especially mentally taxing when it comes to splitting finances. The best way to handle the toll divorce has on mental health is to maintain a strong support system and remain civil with the former spouse, especially if kids are involved.

Moving to a new place

Moving can be full of promise and hope, but there’s no denying it’s one of the events that hurt mental health. Securing a new place to live can be incredibly stressful, not to mention the financial toll it can take to put a down payment on the space.

Sometimes, alleviating mental health strain means outsourcing responsibilities. For example, hiring movers can lift a heavy load of stress off an individual’s shoulders.

Before you go

Despite popular misconceptions, mental health should be of equal importance to physical health. Though life tends to throw out the occasional curveball, no one has to endure these high-stress experiences alone. That said, it’s critical to reach out to professionals when navigating psychologically strenuous times.

