Amistat – Love & Light (Official Video)

Amistat are twin brothers Josef and Jan Prasil. Born in Germany and raised in Italy, with parents originating from Czech Republic and Australia, the European brothers developed their sound after moving to Australia and have since worked their way into the hearts of listeners across the globe with their soaring harmonies and unique sound.

Born with the closeness and understanding that only twins could share, Josef and Jan produce a unique synergy through the use of tight-knit harmonies, shaped by an honest, storytelling vocal tone. Amistat are able to communicate their inspirations, drawn from a life on the road; infusing their sentiments, hopes and ambitions to develop an honest and heartfelt message to their audiences. Highlighting their individuality, the brothers bring together their contrasting musical styles and personalities to create a balanced sound, which is soaked in melancholy. With influences ranging from The Bee Gees and Cat Stevens, to the folky ballads of Ben Howard and Bon Iver, Amistat have crafted a sound which resonates deep in the soul.

Following up the release of their latest EP Nostalgia, Amistat are dropping their new single ‘Love and Light’. The stunning and poignant new single was inspired by the recent environmental changes and the ocean’s rising pollution. Amistat express, “Love and Light is about the relationship between humans and every other living creature and how we must treat one another with more respect and compassion again”. Sonically the single steps away from the duo’s typical sound, taking a different and open minded approach. Featuring simplistic organic instrumentation, delicate vocals and glowing harmonies, ‘Love and Light’ captures the true essence of beauty, evoking a powerful and emotive feeling.

Amistat have embarked on a number of Australian and European tours, as well as performing at some of Australia’s finest festivals such as Woodford Folk Festival, Fairbridge, National Folk Festival, Nannup and the renowned Port Fairy Folk Festival where they won the Maton Emerging Artist of the Year 2018 Award.

Amistat are using their music to encourage others to find inner love and reflect on how they treat themselves and the people around them. ’Love and Light’ is currently available worldwide.

