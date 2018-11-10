Howling At The Moon Video + Single Release (Official Video)

DJ and producer, Peter Madana takes you on a journey across continents with his DEBUT single, Howling at the Moon, featuring Belgian singer-songwriter Milow, which drops on October 22nd. Howling at the Moon is about chasing love in the summer time no matter where you are. The catchy lyrics brought to life by singer-songwriter Milow, “Where did the summer go, I found it Monaco, dancing in Mexico, sushi in Tokyo, I want to be where you are” are sung over vibey EDM beats that will have the chorus playing on repeat in your mind.

ABOUT PETER MADANA Peter Madana, originally from Chicago, IL, is a mastering engineer, record producer, sound designer, and a songwriter. He hails the audio world with modern, contemporary, and classical fusion musical elements. His passion for the art of audio drives his persistence to an unimaginable correlation of space & time. Madana’s passion for audio has created an eclectic clientele base, including artists such as Jay Sean (Young Money Rec), Dj Flipside (B96/ Jump Smokers), Raghav (Ultra Rec), Fabulous (Def Jam Rec), and many more. With an education background of audio engineering, Peter Madana is currently working & based out of Los Angeles, CA.

