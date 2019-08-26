Natalie Shay – People Like Me

Natalie Shay is a 20 year old multi award-winning, indie pop/rock artist from North London. Deemed as one of London’s hottest emerging talents and having already acquired an impressive array of awards, Shay is ready to launch herself into the forefront of the industry, with her highly anticipated upcoming release.

As a classically trained guitarist from the age of five, Shay’s outstanding talents soon found herself accepted into the prestigious BRIT school, known for producing such prodigies as Adele, Jessie J and Katy B. Shay credits her time at the famed BRIT school for encouraging her independence, “It allows student’s to develop creatively and socially so that they are prepared for the world once they graduate”, explains Shay.

Shay’s experience at the BRIT school propelled her into a successful solo career, performing to sold-out audiences at some of London’s most iconic venues, including The Roundhouse, Ronnie Scotts and Brooklyn Bowl, O2. Her achievements to date include her long list of awards from ‘Best Undiscovered Talent’ London Music Award, Winner of The Guardian’s Music Award and two time winner of the Mayor of London Gigs. Shay has also had the privilege of sharing the stage with artists such as Soul II Soul, J P Cooper, Alex Francis and Sex Pistol, Glen Matlock.

Shay has found success with her single ‘This Feeling’ reaching an impressive number 4 in the iTunes singer/songwriter charts as well as her most recent single ‘Yesterday’ being placed in Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist in 9 countries. The songstress recently had the privilege of performing at the world renown Royal Albert Hall, as well as being the featured artist for BBC Radio London and receiving critical acclaim from publications such as Billboard, Clash and The Line of Best Fit. With an ever-dedicated fanbase and growing media attention, NatalieShay is set for an exciting 2019.

Image provided by YouTube