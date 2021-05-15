Prinze George’s Naomi Almquist Bares An Emotive Performance In “Off My Ass” Video

Alt-pop group Prinze George has released the official music video for their latest track, “Off My Ass,” after premiering the single on American Songwriter’s Bringin’ it Backwards podcast. Directed by Winter Coleman, the black-and-white music video features lead singer Naomi Almquist sharing an emotive, drunken performance in the comfort of her bathtub.

“Off My Ass” is the interpersonal journey of Naomi Almiquist, navigating her life amidst sudden loss, moving to Los Angeles, and the unfulfilled lows of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspired by the words of a friend and an art installation about the San Andreas Fault – Naomi was fueled with inspiration to pen her personal struggles in song.

“When my roommate said ‘if you’re not alone in here, you’re not alone’ – I realized how easy it is to discredit ourselves in moments of weakness. Part of the quote displayed at a Palm Springs art exhibition about the San Andreas fault reads ‘the earth shouldn’t move you; you should move with it.’ In the video, I wanted to display that intimate chaos that occurs when you’re going through something that has knocked you off your game.

‘Off My Ass’ is really the first hug I have ever given myself through my work. I am a deep feeling person and become very angry/explosive when I am hurting. I make mistakes. I don’t know how to lie about how I feel. No matter how awful I’ve been to other people in moments of weakness, I have always been, without a shadow of a doubt, the absolute hardest on myself.”

– Naomi Almquist of Prinze George

Inspired by their hometown roots of Prince George’s County, Maryland, Prinze George is an American Alternative Pop band formed by life-long partners Kenny Grimm (Producer) and Naomi Almquist (Vocalist) in 2013. Soon after, the two recruited then-student Isabelle De Leon (Drummer) while at college. Influenced by a wide array of genres – from folk to electronica to R&B – Prinze George’s music takes the listener on an emotional, introspective journey. With strong harmonics rooted in live instrumentation, danceable grooves in the outer layer of their discography, and themes of love, friendship, loss and perseverance – Prinze George is emerging and transcending across radars, giving a fresh perspective to the pop genre lyrically and sonically.

Following the release of their self-titled EP Prinze George, the band went on tour with Albert Hammond Jr as direct support in 2015. Bolstering their growing reputation, they dropped their debut album, Illiterate Synth Pop, in 2016 and joined Lewis Del Mar on his North American Tour. After impressing fans at festivals like Austin City Limits, Eaux Claires, and Firefly with their nostalgic, synth-soaked sound, innovative and distinctive lyrics, and mesmerizing, gripping performances, the band released their last EP, Airborne in 2018. Around the same time, Naomi and Kenny were given the opportunity to write songs for actor/director Til Schweiger’s film “Head Full of Honey” in Europe. They continued to expand their loyal following and break genre barriers thanks to a string of collaborations in 2019 with some of the industry’s top artists like Carnage, Diplo, G-Eazy & Wiz Khalifa (“Slot Machine,” “Letting People Go” & “Wait For Me”). Their latest EP effort, Happy Garden, dropped March 26th of this year, featuring singles “Garden in the Sky,” “Tenderly,” and “Centuries.” Catch the music video for Prinze George’s “Off My Ass” on the band’s official YouTube, and stream “Off My Ass” on all DSPs.

