Ahead of the release of her sophomore album Dream Girl this September, R&B singer QUIÑ has premiered her newest single and dreamiest music video to date. “Sticky Situation,” featuring R&B and soul singer Syd from The Internet, is romantic, fun, and super chill—the perfect summer single.



In the video directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, QUIÑ lounges on beach towels with her love interest and runs freely through the pink sand dunes of the desert at sunset. She sings, “Loving you is bitter sweet / Hate to admit it you got the best of me / Damned if I let you get the rest of me / Whatever’s left of me.”

According to QUIÑ, the single produced by Kry$shun was born one day while hanging with Syd at her place. “We kicked it, played some beats, and this ended up being the mood,” she told Fader. “So, you know a sticky situation when you taste one. A bitter sweet now and later type of love. It’s a flavor, it can be yummy, but it won’t last long…like bubble gum.”

Download or stream “Sticky Situation” ft. Syd on Spotify, iTunes, or Apple Music here and keep up with QUIÑ at thequincat.com.

Read more Music News on ClicheMag.com

QUIÑ Premieres New Music Video for “Sticky Situation” ft. Syd: Featured image courtesy of QUIN/YouTube