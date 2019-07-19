Sneakers Official Music Video by the The Inoculated Canaries

May 9th, 2019: The Inoculated Canaries have premiered their new music video for “Sneakers” on Pure Grain Audio. The song has a dynamic feel with layered momentum and sounds that range from a mesmerizing midtempo to an upbeat momentum, filling the room with the sound of Spring. Simply put, it’s a song that will make you want to get up and dance.

Speaking about the song, Michael Rubin says:

“I don’t know that we had a clear vision for the song from the start. “I woke up at 3 o’clock in the morning and just wrote the melody for the chorus. We had a huge fight over the outro of the song, but ended up chopping it out and rewriting it. After we made that first cut the song started to fall in place. I’d say this is my favorite one To play live, it grooves.”

The band is scheduled to release new singles throughout 2019, including several tracks by Matt Squire (producer of Panic! at the Disco, Ariana Grande, The Used, Taking Back Sunday, Demi Lovato, and more). The band will also be releasing tracks produced by David Caggiano.

In 2017, the band had the opportunity to open for The Mowglis, while 2019 started off strong with an opening slot for COIN, and a spot at ‘Cult of Personality’ live with Will Calhoun and Doug Wimbish of Living Colour.

The unforgettable quartet is composed of Michael Rubin (guitar, vocals), James Terranova (drums), Dylan Gross (bass), and Brian Sweeney (keyboard).

For Fans Of: Foo Fighters, Cage the Elephant, Tame Impala

Images provided by muddypawpr.com