3 Upcoming Movie Soundtracks to Look Forward to This Spring

We’re three months into 2017 and so far the only major soundtrack to come out has been from the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. While Disney nostalgia may be great, people looking for something else in the soundtrack realm won’t have to wait much longer. Here are three upcoming movie soundtracks to look forward to this spring.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Obviously, this was going to be the first on the list. After the huge success of the soundtrack to the first Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, it only makes sense that another album of late ‘60s and ‘70s hits will be just as good. We don’t know the track list just yet, but judging from the trailers that have featured such classic rock staples as Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” Sweet’s “Fox on the Run,” and David Bowie’s “Suffragette City,” it looks like the second soundtrack should be just as awesome.

Courtesy of Going in Style

Going in Style

Shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that a movie about old men would have old songs on its soundtrack. But that has no bearing on the quality of the tracks assembled here, especially when you take a look at the artists who sing them. I don’t care how old you are, don’t try and tell me that the soulful sounds of Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, Dean Martin, and Dinah Washington are anything but great. We also get the A Tribe Called Quest track “Can I Kick It?” and the ‘90s hip-hop isn’t out of place around the ‘50s R&B.

Courtesy of Artist Partner Group, Inc.

The Fate of the Furious

For those who want nothing to do with the “old music” featured on the previous two albums, here’s a collection of rap and EDM tracks. Because of the film they come from, it’s no shock that the songs on this album come together to make for a great driving playlist, whether you’re just cruising or speeding down the highway. Highlights include “Go Off,” by Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, and Travis Scott, “Gang Up,” by Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, and PnB Rock, and “Good Life,” by G-Eazy and Kehlani.

Read more Entertainment articles at ClicheMag.com

3 Upcoming Movie Soundtracks to Look Forward to This Spring. Featured Image courtesy of Marvel Studios.