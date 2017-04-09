5 Artists You Must See at Coachella

Brace yourselves, Coachella-spam is coming. You know what I mean, where it just so happens all your social feeds will have some kind of mention of the famous annual Indio Coachella Music Festival. Weekend one is fast approaching and excuse me while I mention, this is my first year attending! Whether you’re heading to the festival or heading back home for couch-chella, here are five artists at Coachella you (and I) need to see:

Hans Zimmer



I don’t even think I need an explanation for this. At first, it’s an odd name to even see on the lineup. I can’t even imagine what his set will be like. I’m assuming a whole lot of people in the crowd going, “I KNOW THIS MOVIE!” It’s a nice unconventional addition to the lineup, that’s for sure.





Kendrick Lamar



With his recently released tracks, you KNOW Kendrick is about to put on one hell of a show as he always does. This will be my first time seeing him perform live but from what I see on television and via YouTube, I can’t wait. Here’s to hoping he’ll drop even more new music.

Lorde



Lorde’s been hiding for quite some time. Her album Heroine dropped in 2013 and since then, we’ve only heard a few tracks here and there such as “Yellow Flicker Beat” in Hunger Games . New year, new music for Lorde. With her new songs “Green Light” and “Liability” out now, I’m prepared to cry IRL.





Lady Gaga



Lady Gaga’s performance during the Super Bowl was pretty epic, to say the least. It was a whole 15-20 minutes (however long it was) of pure singing and medleys with JUST HER. No one else came to join her and I was content. Now I just need to witness this live.



