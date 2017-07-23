From the same people who brought you Coachella (Goldenvoice) comes Panorama Music Festival. Held on Randall’s Island in New York City, the music festival is a three-day explosion beginning July 28 complete with entertainment, Instagrammable food, innovative attractions, and, of course, amazing music. With all of this going on at once, it’s easy to become overwhelmed and miss out on something great. But fear not! We have compiled a list of the top 5 artists you can’t miss at Panorama Music Festival.

Glass Animals

If you haven’t heard the amorphous pop of Glass Animals, then you’re missing out. Their hit song “Gooey” gives off alt-J vibes, but the band’s blend of synth-pop and indie is completely their own. Their newest release, a concept album titled How To Be A Human, is even more experimental for the band. Based on stories they collected while touring, it’s much more lyric-driven than their first album, while still providing the same danceable beats as before.