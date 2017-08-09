5 Artists You Must Check Out at Outside Lands Music Festival

If you’re in San Francisco between Aug. 11-13, grab a ticket to Outside Lands music festival, a three-day concert with performances by both classic and modern artists. With so many awesome acts to see, we’ve narrowed it down to five that you have to check out at this legendary music festival.





Metallica

If you’re a heavy metal fan, Metallica is the act to check out at Outside Lands. The band got its start in the 1980s, but it’s still rocking out on tour more than 30 years later. You can’t go wrong with Metallica as a headliner, so throw it back with classics such as “Enter Sandman” and “Nothing Else Matters.” With so many hits and multiple decades of experience, Metallica is bound to put on a great set.

Young the Giant

Young the Giant is an indie rock band that is up-and-coming on the music scene. You’ll be sure to hear songs from their most recent album, Home of the Strange, many of which simply make you want to dance. If you’re not entirely familiar with Young the Giant, you’ve probably heard some of their most popular songs, including “Cough Syrup” and “My Body,” that have gotten the band to where it is today.

Tove Lo

Tove Lo took the music world by storm with her hit “Habits (Stay High),” and she is preparing to take Outside Lands by storm, too. You’re sure to hear her other top tracks as well, including “Cool Girl” and “Talking Body.” So if you’re ready to sing at the top of your lungs and take a break from rock and roll, Tove Lo is definitely the one to see.

The Who

If you’re looking to throw it back even further than Metallica, The Who is the band for you. This rock band formed in the 1960s and is still going strong. If you’re not familiar with The Who, check out a few videos of past sets, and you’ll be hooked by the years of concert experience and hit songs under their belt. Don’t miss The Who’s performance If you’re looking for a taste of classic rock and roll.

Vance Joy

Vance Joy is an artist with nothing but “feel-good” music. With an acoustic guitar and heartfelt lyrics, Vance Joy will have you swaying to the beat and singing from the soul. If you aren’t familiar with the Aussie’s music, check out a few of his hits, including “Riptide” or “Mess is Mine.” After only listening to a few tunes, you’ll want to be front-and-center for his entire set at Outside Lands.

Read more Music features on ClicheMag.com

5 Artists You Must Check Out at Outside Lands Music Festival: Featured image courtesy of Tove Lo/Facebook