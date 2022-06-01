There are 72 million guitar players in the US today. 16 million of them took it up as a new hobby during the pandemic. A need to fill time may have been what originally drew them in, but there are several other reasons to consider it. Playing an instrument is great for your physical, mental, and social well-being. Read on for 6 benefits of learning to play the guitar.

1. Discipline/Concentration

Malcolm Gladwell wrote a book called Outlier: The Story of Success. He proposed a theory that it takes 10,000 hours of practice to become an expert.

The idea has no scientific basis, but it can give you an idea of how much time you’ll need to learn to play the guitar. Motivation is key, but the quality is more important than quantity when it comes to how you practice.

The level of dedication it takes to learn to play an instrument can be spread to other areas of life. Remembering the way your efforts paid off can help motivate you to go after your other dreams.

2. Coordination/Dexterity

Playing the guitar requires careful coordination and physical dexterity. Learning to move from one cord to another strengthens your hands and fingers.

Practicing the guitar improves your motor skills. It also helps with learning string, percussion, or woodwind instruments.

3. Confidence

Guitars still have an air of “cool” about them, especially if you can play them well. Showing off your skills in front of an audience is a great way to build confidence.

Self-confidence also increases when you play alone. Guitars give immediate auditory feedback, and nothing’s better than hearing that you’ve mastered a song or chord progression.

4. Creativity

Learning to play the guitar isn’t a requirement for becoming creative, but it is helpful. It’s an outlet to express yourself by writing songs or putting your own spin on ones you already know.

5. Musical Skills

Guitars come in 2 varieties, acoustic and classical. Together, they let musicians play almost any genre.

This versatility helps guitar players learn about other styles they may not have known about. It also teaches them basic skills that apply to learning other musical instruments.

6. Relationships

You’ll develop a teacher-student relationship when your first learn to play guitar. You can also bond with students of your own once you master the instrument.

Playing the guitar also helps you connect with other musicians. You’ll meet them at music stores or studios or even play with them as part of a band. Get the benefits of guitar lessons and connect with fellow students at the Sloan School of Music.

More Benefits of Learning to Play the Guitar

Playing a musical instrument is one of the healthiest hobbies you can have. Learning where to place your hands to play the right cords improves your dexterity. Dedicating yourself to practicing them is a great confidence booster. Playing music lets you tap into your creative instincts. The guitar also gives you basic skills that will help you play other instruments.

Music is a social hobby. You’ll form relationships with teachers, music lovers, and fellow players. Read the rest of our content for more benefits of playing a musical instrument.

