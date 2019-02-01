6 Female Artists to Watch in 2019

Caroline Marquard

Caroline Marquard has hit the ground running with her current single, “Not A Roling Stone,” offering a gorgeous voice that is a perfect blend of classic pop and mainstream country. Marquard is following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, Sara Bareilles, Maren Morris, and Faith Hill. We can’t wait to see what path she carves for herself in 2019.

Jenna Paulette

When you think of new country, think of Jenna Paulette. The quintessential combination of modern glam and southwestern grit, Jenna Paulette brings a sound all her own. Her music combines classic elements of pedal steel with pop melodies and we couldn’t love it more.

Jenny Tolman

She’s the Rock & Roll to our Country Soul. Jenny Tolman offers up a sweet country melody with an upbeat rhythm in her current single, reminding us of a young Reba or Shania. We’re so excited to see what 2019 brings.

Liddy Clark

Liddy Clark has a powerful message with her current single “Shot Down (Stand Up),” a dark, yet hopeful anthem penned in response to the Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting. Clark is a native of Parkland, FL where the infamous 2018 shooting occurred. The 20-year-old’s music is currently back by Radio Disney Country and was named an iHeart Radio Digital Artist of the Month

LYRX

After taking cues from her brother Shay of country duo Dan + Shay, LYRX has decided to make a name for herself with her debut single, “Take The Money.” With a successful songwriting career under her belt, she wrote Walker Hayes’ single “90s Country,” we can’t what to see what else she releases in 2019!

Rachel Reinert

The former frontwoman of Gloriana, Rachel Reinert is stepping into her own spotlight this year. Her current single “Dark Star” is a moody, sultry country ballad, with some pop influences. With this being her first release out on her own, we can’t wait to see what is next for her!

