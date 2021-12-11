A Conversation with Australian Music Artist Sahara Beck

One of Queensland’s most powerful voices, Sahara Beck released her third EP, “Queen of Hearts,” at the end of 2019. Crafted by ARIA nominated producer, Tony Buchen (Mansionair, Courtney Barnett, Montaigne), “Queen of Hearts” is fearless, flamboyant, and brimming with seductive Art Pop, with Sahara Beck’s voice shining front and centre. As a songwriter, Sahara has had multiple placings in the International Songwriting Competition as well as in the Nashville based Unsigned Find Comp. In 2019, she placed third in the illustrious Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition. Sahara has won numerous Queensland Music Awards as well as the Carol Lloyd Award – affording Sahara the opportunity to record an album with Konstantin Kersting (Mallrat, Tones and I,The Jungle Giants). A natural entertainer, Sahara Beck graced the stages of Woodford Folk Festival, Adelaide Fringe, Blues Festival, The Falls Festival, Bigsound and scored highly sought-after tours supporting Bishop Briggs, The Rubens, Kim Churchill, Ball Park Music, The Cat Empire and Ocean Alley.

With her single, “Kryptonite,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Sahara Beck. Read below to learn more about Sahara Beck, the story behind her latest single, and what’s to come.

Hi Sahara Beck! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Sahara Regine Beck is my actual birth name, so I just took out the middle part and there ya go!

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I’m from Kakadu, in the Northern Territory of Australia, but I was raised in Peregian Beach – a small beautiful coastal community on the Sunshine Coast of Qld, Australia. These days, I’m now based in Brisbane. Qld seems to be my preferred habitat! My parents are actually German, so I also have a strong connection to Germany.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

When I was about 12, I saw Harry James Angus (The Cat Empire) sing and it took me completely into the present moment for the very first time. It was at that point that I knew that I wanted to make other people feel like that for the rest of my life. That’s about when I started writing, performing, and learning piano. I taught myself guitar and started singing. I just never stopped.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

I’m not sure, my parents are both very confident people, so that could possibly have something to do with me following my dreams. I think the courage I got to have no fear in chasing something different certainly comes from how I was raised. I’ve never consciously considered how much my sound may have been influenced by my upbringing. I just do what I do in a way that always feels good and natural. There’s that confidence thing again I guess 🙂

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I would call it Art Pop; if Santigold and King Princess made a music baby, I think that’s sort of what it sounds like!

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

When I’m not doing music things, you’ll find me gardening or catching up with friends or family. Gardening makes me slow down and allows my brain to switch off or wander naturally, it can be quite meditative. Spending time with my family and friends helps me to feel grounded and replenished. If I’m relaxed and replenished, creativity will thrive!

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Vocally: Robert Plant, Harry James Angus, Lady Gaga. Musically: St Vincent, Lady Gaga, Santigold.

What are some of your future music career goals?

To tour successfully overseas, to have some of my songs featured in movies, and to play at all the big festivals in Australia.

Now onto your release, “Kryptonite” What inspired this song?

Musically, I can’t remember if there was anything particular that inspired the song. Tony Buchen (my producer and co-writer on this song) and I wrote this together in LA from scratch. We definitely had a lot of fun experimenting with different sounds, and I think that upbeat 80’s disco vibe was an intentional juxtaposition to the lyrics.

What is “Kryptonite” about in your own words?

Lyrically, “Kryptonite” is about doing all those things you know aren’t healthy. However, you do them anyway because they make you feel good and they stop the pain or they stop you from facing things. It’s about those times when you are not feeling strong enough to make the change(s) you know you should. You just don’t care because in the moment there’s just that good feeling.

What is your favorite lyric in “Kryptonite?”

“I got time, beginning to end, you steal mine cause you don’t have it, you just have the moment, you just use the moment.”

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Kryptonite?”

In terms of “Kryptonite,” I hope that if they can relate to that situation of knowingly doing stupid things even though they’re bad for you, that maybe that moment of acceptance can help me us look a little closer at ourselves and reconsider some of these bad habits or maybe seek some help.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

Selling out The Tivoli Theatre in Brisbane and seeing both of my parents in the audience beaming while they watch. Absolutely is my favourite moment so far.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Figure out what you want and don’t let anyone tell you what they think you want.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

In Australia, I’m doing a season at Fringeworld in Perth from January – February 2022, and then, I head over to Adelaide to perform a season at The Adelaide Fringe Festival from February – March 2022. Then, I have a couple of shows in April and some more touring in June planned. There are also some potential trips overseas, but I’m holding my breath for now on those…one step at a time in this Covid world…

JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2022 :: FRINGEWORLD PERTH

Fri 14 January – Sun 13th February – Bite Club: Briefs Factory + Sahara Beck – Perth, WA , Australia

FEBRUARY/MARCH 2022 :: FRINGE FESTIVAL ADELAIDE

Fri 18th February – Sun 20 March –Bite Club: Briefs Factory + Sahara Beck – Adelaide, SA, Australia

APRIL 2022

Sat 9 April – Hidden Forest Festival, Shellharbour, NSW, Australia

Thur 14 April – The Princess Theatre, Woolloongabba, QLD, Australia

Where can we follow you on social media?

