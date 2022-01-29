A Conversation with Canadian Pop Sensation noelle

noelle is a 20-year-old emerging Pop talent with a modern R&B edge that is co-signed to Wax Records and Universal Music Canada. After graduating high school, in 2018, noelle signed with Wax Records and has spent two years developing her sound to create a modern blend of R&B, Pop, and Jazz influences. noelle’s Pop ballad repertoire harnesses the powerful contrast of the darkness she sees in the modern world. Coupling thought-provoking lyrics with melodies that will both emotionally and physically move her audience, her words remind you how it feels to experience the world and love as a teen today.

With her single, “Hope You’re Happy,” from her EP, “30k,” out now, we took some time to hear more from noelle. Read below to learn more about noelle, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi noelle! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

My artist name is actually just my real name. My team and I kept trying to come up with cool artist names for me in the start, but ended up just loving “noelle.”

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I was born and raised on a native territory called Tyendinaga. I still live here, but travel to Toronto often to work with writers and producers.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I think I always knew that I wanted to pursue a career in music. I grew up recording YouTube covers in my dad’s studio. I have always loved writing and recording music, so it was a natural progression for me.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

I grew up listening to such a vast variety of music, from the Powwow Drum to old Jazz such as Nat King Cole. I have such a huge appreciation for all types of music. The old Jazz and RnB definitely influenced the sound that I have today.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I like to call it modern Pop with a touch of old Jazz and RnB.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I definitely have lots of hobbies that I love. Cooking, baking, golfing, fashion, nutrition, and fitness to name a few. I’m always listening to music, which helps inspire me to be creative. Also, life, in general, causes creative moments sometimes too.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Some of my main musical influences are Daniel Caesar, Whitney Houston, Nat King Cole, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Lewis Capaldi.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I just want to be able to do what I love and make people happy. My biggest goal/dream is to perform at the GRAMMYs.

Now onto your release, “Hope You’re Happy.” What inspired this song?

A stupid boy inspired this song.

What is “Hope You’re Happy” about in your own words?

I wrote “Hope You’re Happy” about seeing your ex with someone else right after the break up. People always say, “I just want you to be happy or I hope you’re happy,” but in all honesty, I didn’t want him to he happier with someone else. So, this was all sarcasm.

What is your favorite lyric in “Hope You’re Happy” and why?

My favourite lyric in “Hope You’re Happy” is “you took my love and you wasted it.” This line hits me hard because I’ve been in multiple one sided relationships and they suck.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Hope You’re Happy?”

I hope my fans use this song for empowerment. I want them all to know their worth and to be treated accordingly.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

One of my proudest moments so far was listening to my album, “30k,” which just came out on January 28th. I’ve worked so hard over the past few years and listening to the album as a whole makes me very proud and emotional.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

The greatest lesson I’ve learned so far is to stay true to who I am. It can be very difficult to stand up for yourself in this industry. I’m working on this every single day and still have a lot of growing to do.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

My debut album, “30k,” came out this year on January 28th!!!!! I can’t wait for you to hear it. Another single is following the album shortly after. I have so many songs that I’m excited to share with you all.

Where can we follow you on social media?

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoelleOfficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noelleofficial/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@noelleofficial

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0UBB7UD8Lvt7UesGnXDRpy

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/noelle/1499024216

Before you go, let’s ask you something random. What’s your favorite food?

Favourite food: pasta and pizza…I love Italian and carbs haha.

Thank you for the great interview, noelle! We wish you much continued success!

Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com

Image provided by Keely Bremner