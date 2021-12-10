A Conversation with Korean Music Artist FIRSTSEX

FIRSTSEX hopes to soothe all first-timers with his honest confession. With a unique talent for intruding into the hearts and ears of many worldwide. FIRSTSEX presents carefully written lyrics and meticulously curated K-Hip-Hop.

With his single and music video, “AUTUMN GETAWAY,” out now, we took some time to hear more from FIRSTSEX. Read below to learn more about FIRSTSEX, the story behind his latest single, and what’s to come.

Hi FIRSTSEX! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

We wanted to encapsulate the spirit of doing something for the “first time.” Emotions and meditations that come with new experiences are something that we carefully attempt to illustrate. Moreover, the team, now dedicated to the work of FIRSTSEX, are all “first timers” in music – whose original background lies elsewhere. We also loved how FIRSTSEX just sounds wrong.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I was born in Minneapolis, MN, but I am now based in Seoul, South Korea.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I started very late and wrote my first song in my 20s. It was initially a little pastime to pass time after a long and boring period of emotional adjustment after moving to Korea by myself. However, I’ve met some great people along the way and began taking it more seriously.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Definitely. I grew up in at least 6 different countries and moved over 20 times. I try my best to embrace my multicultural identity in my music. For instance, many of my songs are a mix of Korean and English – two of my native languages.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

Third culture kid making bibimbap of K-Pop and Hip-Hop.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I make documentaries. I meet people in completely irrelevant industries for interviews. To name a few, I’ve interviewed drug/fentanyl addicts, police, doctors, and ADHD patients in the past few months.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

From the East, Epik High/Tablo. From the West, Kota the Friend. They both write lyrics that encompass everyday lives. Colloquial stuff.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I’d like to prolong my music career as long as I can without losing the fun of it.

Do you have any short term goals?

Yes, I’d like to launch my own NFT collections to share my creation with my fans.

Now onto your release, “AUTUMN GETAWAY.” What inspired this song?

We were hoping that the song could be refreshing to those stuck at home. We’ve had a particularly stuffy autumn due to unfortunate occasions that came with the Covid-19 pandemic. Like how I was desperate to “getaway,” I thought many of my listeners would feel the same.

What is “AUTUMN GETAWAY” about in your own words?

An illustration of the perfect getaway. Perfect Autumn Getaway 🙂

The trees dropping golden, amber, and scarlet leaves. The sun shining through the sky with an unfamiliar lurid light upon everything.

How did the music video for “AUTUMN GETAWAY” come about? What was your vision for the video?

We wanted to encapsulate moments in autumn that make one feel “free” and “relieved.” With that concept in mind, and no further complication, we drove down to the countryside and filmed our music video.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “AUTUMN GETAWAY?”

I hope our fans can deem our music a refreshing reminder to get out and do stuff.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

The first time I recorded a song in my little tiny studio room in Seoul, South Korea. First experience matters because I very much enjoyed that first experience. I was able to prolong it successfully.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Music isn’t labor. Enjoy it, entertain it, and embrace it.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

More music! Album will be coming out next Feb. (fingers crossed)

Where can we follow you on social media?

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd4DLefwuike9jg68MrAlHg

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_foreiigner/