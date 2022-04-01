A Conversation with Popstar Theresa

Advertising music executive by day and popstar by night, Theresa is an undeniable force on the modern Pop scene. At 42 years old, Theresa is following her dreams of becoming a full-time recording artist and hit songwriter. “I want to inspire people to follow their dreams at any age. If we believe in ourselves and

push our fears aside, we can do anything that we put our minds to. Our dreams do NOT expire!”

With her single, “Under The Influence,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Theresa. Read below to learn more about Theresa, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Theresa! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Hello!! Ha, I was born with it. I am named after my maternal grandmother.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I am originally from Smithtown, NY – out on the North Shore of Long Island. I am now based in New York City…a proud resident of the borough of Queens!

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

Oh, I knew it from when I was a little girl. I loved music and was always running around the house listening to music, singing and coming up with songs. I don’t remember how or why, but by the time I was 11, I kept songwriting notebooks filled with my ideas.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

My parents were always listening to music. Either the radio, MTV or VH1 were always on. I was obsessed with Madonna, Duran Duran, and Queen. I honestly can say that Madonna was/is my role model. She is just the coolest and doesn’t give a f*ck. I was also inspired by Debbie Gibson. She was a teenager writing, producing, and performing her own songs – and from Long Island! I thought, if she could do [it], so can I.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I am a tried-and-true Pop artist. I do like to experiment with my sound and seriously have so many different influences from many different eras, but at the core of my music, it’s timeless POP!

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

My music career IS my hobby. By day, I lead a music team for a super creative advertising agency. My job is demanding, but I love it. So, in my spare time, I am finding ways to make music, perform, and share my story with the world. Staying creative is so important to me, especially being so busy. I find meditation and exercise help keep my juices flowing. I love spending time with the amazing people in my life – a lot of times over food and bevs. I feel that I need to experience life in order to create, so I try to feel all my feelings. I know that I make mistakes. I know I am not perfect. But, just being on the journey each and every day gives me inspiration to create.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

As I said earlier, Madonna, Duran Duran, Queen, and Debbie Gibson. But, another huge influence is my other Long Island sis, Mariah Carey. And, obviously LI native Billy Joel. Debbie Harry, Donna Summer, Lady Gaga, BeeGees, and many many others are on the list. I am seriously a fan of so much amazing music and get inspired quite easily. But, those are on the top of my charts!

Who would be a dream to collaborate with?

For a dream collab…I want to collaborate with Mark Ronson. I’ve been a fan of his music for a LONG time and think we would make some amazing music together.

What are some of your future music career goals?

To continue making timeless Pop songs for the world to enjoy. Ultimately, I would love to become the oldest woman to ever win the Best New Artist GRAMMY.

Now onto your release, “Under The Influence.” What inspired this song?

“Under The Influence” is about being consumed by love – maybe even being obsessed with someone so much that you just CANNOT STOP thinking about them. I was actually reading Mariah Carey’s autobiography when writing this. I had the concept in my head and started to experiment with different vocalization ideas after being inspired by her.

What is “Under The Influence” about in your own words?

Obsession, in the best way possible.

What is your favorite lyric in “Under The Influence” and why?

I love the bridge. It’s super fun and I think it flows really well to get the point across…

“I just can’t get you off my mind

Can this be wrong

It feels so right

Your loving makes me paralyzed

Boy, you got me hypnotized

I’m lost and don’t know what to do

There’s just no getting over you

The crazy things you make me do

Under the influence of you”

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Under The Influence?”

I honestly don’t think it’s that serious of a song that I am trying to make a statement…but I hope whenever anyone has a crush or feels consumed by (fill in the blank) and they want to listen to a fun bop, they will turn to this one!

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

There have been so many. But, my sold-out debut show at Rockwood Music Hall, last October, was a huge accomplishment. I LOVE PLAYING LIVE and to have a room packed to see me was just a crazy high. Like, WOW, I am doing this!

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

I must remind myself, everyday, to trust and believe in the process. I am on a crazy journey that might seem impossible to a lot of people. But, I must continue to put myself out there and believe that anything is possible. Not everyday is a picnic, but I am here for all of it. I am on an Evolution of Lady and this evolution is far from over!

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

I am working on LOTS of new music and will be releasing my next single in mid-May. I am also going to be playing a LOT of live shows too – next up is the 11th Street Bar here in NYC on April 26th!!!

Where can we follow you on social media?

OH PLEASE FOLLOW ME!!!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theresamusicofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theresamusicofficial

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/theresamusicofficial

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3dn2EC1w4AZeDsJImDsgxe

Website: theresamusicofficial.com

Before you go, let’s ask you something random. What is your favorite food?

My favorite foods include pizza, ramen, and tacos!

Thank you for the great interview; wish you much continued success!

