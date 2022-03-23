A Conversation with Sister Duo Wild Fire

With their single, “What If We Never Met,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Wild Fire. Read below to learn more about Wild Fire, the story behind their single, and what’s to come.

Hi Wild Fire! Let’s start with how did you guys get the artist name?

We came up with the name in 2016, when we formed our duo. We felt that it was a metaphor for our vision of how we wanted our music and message to spread throughout the world.

What city are you all from and where are you all based now?

We are from Houston, Texas. We are still based here.

At what point in your guys’ lives did you all decide to pursue a career in music? How did you all get started?

We were active in musical theater and dance from ages 5 and 6. We really enjoyed the singing aspect of musical theater throughout those early days. When we were 11 and 12, we both decided to take our passion to the next level and began writing, recording, and performing our own original music.

Has your guys’ upbringing played a role in shaping who you all are and defining your guys’ sound today? If so, how?

Yes, it sure has. We spent a great deal of time in our younger years at our musical theater and dance school. It is there that our love for the arts flourished. We have always loved many different genres of music. Of course, being from Texas, we love Country music. We decided to pursue music in this genre, but wanted to put our own spin on it, drawing from the many musical influences and other genres we love so much.

How would you all describe your guys’ sound to readers who may not be familiar with you all?

Our sound is a mix of Country, Pop, and Rock. It is very unique. We do not necessarily like to be boxed into a specific style.

Do you all have any hobbies outside of music? What do you all do to stay creative?

We are avid health and fitness enthusiasts. We also love to explore nature, go hiking, etc.

Who are some of your guys’ main musical influences?

John Mayer, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Sasha Sloan, and Taylor Swift to name a few.

What are some of your guys’ future music career goals?

We would love to get on a national tour. Also, a tour in the UK would be great!

Now onto your guys’ release, “What If We Never Met.” What is “What If We Never Met” about?

“What If We Never Met” is about wishing you could start over with someone new. Many of us are fixers. We meet someone that we see potential in even though there are obvious red flags. The message in our song is that you cannot always fix people, and must choose to move on at some point.

What is your guys’ favorite lyric in “What If We Never Met” and why?

“What if I never tried fixing issues that were never mine.” This is something we all should be aware of in any type of relationship. It is not our job to fix people that do not want to help themselves. It is an endless cycle that goes nowhere.

What message do you all hope fans take away from your guys’ music and from “What If We Never Met?”

Our hope is that people will recognize toxic relationships that they are in, whether it be a friend or significant other, and at least pause to consider if they should move on instead of trying to fix the other person.

What’s one of your guys’ proudest moments of your guys’ music career so far?

Winning Female Vocalist of the Year at the Josie Music Awards.

What would you all say are the greatest lessons you all have learned so far?

The greatest lesson is to be persistent and never give up on your dreams.

What’s next for Wild Fire? Are you all working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

We have a music video for our song, “Like Home,” that will be coming out in May 2022. We also have a full album release coming out in May 2022. As always, we are also working on lots of new songs which are in various stages of writing and recording.

Where can we follow you all on social media?

Before you all go, let’s ask you a couple of random questions:

What is your guys’ favorite breed of dog?

German Shepherd. We have two of them!

What is your guys’ favorite city?

Laguna Beach, California.

