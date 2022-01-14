A Conversation with UK Music Artist Allegra

With her single and music video, “If You Wanna Love Me,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Allegra. Read below to learn more about Allegra, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Allegra! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Well, I got asked by my team what artist name I want to go with, and I just wanted to stick with my birth name, which means happiness and joy. But, it also reminds me of the musical term, Allegro, so I thought sticking with Allegra was appropriate.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I grew up in London, and I’ve been there ever since. I originally wanted to go to America or Edinburgh for university, but it was easier for me to stay in London for my music which I’d obviously rather do. I just see studying at uni as a side thing, but don’t tell my parents haha. Music is my main thing. I just want to live and breath it.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

Well, I was discovered at 14. I never really thought I could sing. I just knew I loved it and that I wanted to write my own music. I think it was when I was doing my A levels when I knew that I just wanted to pursue my music. Everyone was studying and choosing their career paths, and I knew that it wasn’t for me. I just felt different from everyone else, and knew that I wanted to wake up every morning and just do music everyday.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Well, on the way to prep school in the mornings, I always remember listening to Capital FM and singing along to every song. My mum once said, “How do you know all the lyrics to every song?” I guess that had an impact on me finding my sound. I also always put on shows with all my cousins every holiday when we came together. I was the bossy one who told everyone what to do, but I just loved putting a show together. So, the thought of doing that as my career is just a dream.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I have been told that my sound is a mixture between Becky Hill and Dua Lipa which is a huge compliment because I just love them both.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Ummmm, I mean I love to try and stay sporty, so I do lots of different classes like spinning, Pilates, and boxing. It’s also a good stress relief, but I also love being with my friends and going out dancing during the weekend which is important for getting inspiration for my music…you know kissing a few frogs and just getting experiences haha.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

I love Rita Ora and Dua Lipa. I’ve just always looked up to them, plus I love their style.

Now onto your release, “If You Wanna Love Me.” What inspired this song?

It is important to me that I write from my own experiences because if I can’t relate to my own, then how can my fans.

What is “If You Wanna Love Me” about in your own words?

This single is about letting people know that they have to work hard to earn your attention and love, but once they have it, they won’t lose it. It’s letting that person know that you love yourself first and that they have to be the ones to work to have you.

How did the music video for “If You Wanna Love Me” come about? What was your vision for the video?

I remember having a zoom call with my team and getting pitched the idea of filming in a bowling ally. The first thought that went through my mind was, “I can’t even remember the last time I went bowling.” I always trust my team and their visions, but I always make sure that my message has to come across in the music video.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “If You Wanna Love Me?”

I want my fans to come back after listening to my music and think that it makes them feel the emotions that can’t be put into words. I want them to feel empowered.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

I am planning on releasing my next single early this year. It’s already recorded, and I’ve already filmed the music video. I can’t wait for this next single to come out. I think my fans will see a new style and side of me. I also want to release an EP this year because there’s so much that I want my fans to know about me!! So, I’m excited because I’m not going anywhere.

Where can we follow you on social media?

https://www.instagram.com/allegraworld/

Image provided by Catherine Hockley