ABISHA Returns With New Single “ONE NIGHT”

ABISHA is back with her new single “One Night”, an irrefutable alt-pop and R&B jam that sets the tone for a new chapter in her story. This is her newest release since dropping her EP Scorpio on February 28, 2020. With sweet, playful, and sexy lyrics backed by her slick vocals, ABISHA delivers another stunner for the summer!

According to ABISHA, “‘One Night’ was one of those songs that just needed to be written. I had so much emotion inside me and I needed so badly to release it. It’s an apology, reminiscence and closure in the form of a song. As soon as I got to the studio, the words poured out because it was so fresh within me.”

Listen to “One Night” here!

At the beginning of the year when ABISHA released her debut EP Scorpio, it reeled in support from publications such as 1883 Magazine, Billboard / Billboard Pride, BBC Introducing, COLORSXSTUDIOS, Fault, NYLON, Pride.com, Gay Times and many more.

About ABISHA

ABISHA embodies a quiet self-possession, an element especially evident in her sophisticated yet soulful vocal presence. Her journey of coming of age as a gay person of color in her homeland of Devon was not painless. Her strength in overcoming this profound sense of insecurity, bleeds into her artistry. Imbued with both raw sensitivity and understated power, ABISHA’s music intimately documents her transformation through the years while speaking to the urgency of representation and the beauty of self-acceptance.

Throughout Scorpio, ABISHA’s lyrics unfold with a directness that also reflects a greater self-assurance as well as a heightened clarity about her mission as an artist. She states, “I think it’s so important for artists to be open, because it helps other people feel comfortable with themselves – especially those who come from a place like I did, with no one to relate or talk to. I’d love for my music to help people understand that how they feel is completely okay. They don’t have to hide who they truly are.”

ABISHA is currently in the studio and looking to release new music throughout 2020.

Images provided by Edward Cooke