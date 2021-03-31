Music

Acebergtm Presents His Sultry Release in the Form of R&B/Rap Single “Danca”

Acebergtm returns to one of Africa‘s fastest-growing entertainment companies SJW Entertainment as its hottest new artist, who makes an impressive entrance into 2021 with his first single of the year “Danca,” which also announces the future EP. With a sultry voice reminiscent of artists like Drake and J.Cole, who also happen to be his biggest inspirations, Acebergtm fuses groovy melodies and gentle R&B-inspired beats to make “Danca” a single that is made for heating up the dancefloor or simply listening to over a strong drink. The track offers a peek into this talented startup artist’s style and global influences, which are displayed over the course of new songs on the upcoming “Far From HomeEP. Press play on “Danca” and let Acebergtm introduce himself.

As a kid growing up in a city populated with creatives, ‘Far From Home‘ was inspired by the thought of me trying to be abstract. As a rapper trying to show more versatility and fitting into my own niche in the music industry. The EP represents a journey, untold stories, and the passion for being extraordinary” – Acebergtm

Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, Acebergtm grew up with exposure to a variety of different music genres and fell in love with hip-hop and rap, citing Wyclef Jean as one of his earliest inspirations. In tandem with music was his passion for writing and poetry, which led him to begin writing his own songs at age 15. He eventually entered the studio circuit, networking with different producers and fledgling artists such as Kel P, Phantom and Tempoe, WineXroll, JFred, Fredibeat, Oshobeats, Mcomms, Graydon. During those early years, he cut his teeth as both a rapper and a singer in the Nigerian music scene. Now ready to take on a global circuit, Acebergtm makes a strong debut with “Far From Home,” and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.

