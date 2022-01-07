Aiela Goes for a Ride With Brand new Release “Baby, I Know”

With her music scoring on 3 Spotify editorial playlists, Fresh Finds, New Music Friday, and New Music Holiday, Aiela Angela, a singer-songwriter with a focus on creating stories through her soulful, warm and modern approach to pop music, introduces a new banger, “Baby, I Know”. With a story of going on a roadtrip to memory lane, “Baby, I Know” will definitely set the mood for a car ride.

With influences from pop stars like Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, Aiela Angela makes her way into the saturated pop scene with her catchy melodies and meaningful lyrics. From her warm vocals and creative concepts, down to the quality of the production, Aiela Angela sets it right if you are a fan of modern pop music.

“Baby, I Know”, produced by Onzieb, has a melodic introduction that’s instantly gripping. The track takes off with a dreamy soundscape that’s cinematic and atmospheric, hitting the listeners with amazing production chops. From the modern electronic sounds to Aiela’s incredibly warm vocals, “Baby, I Know” is something you’d enjoy if you happen to be a fan of Dua Lipa, The Chainsmokers, Cleanbandit, and Selena Gomez. There’s no surprise if “Baby, I Know” would be the next best thing to hit your heavy rotation, and sit there for a long time!

Find out more about Aiela Angela, and do not miss out on “Baby, I Know” out on January 7, 2022.

