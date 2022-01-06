Almero Releases Deep Progressive Single “Believe” on Protocol Recordings

Almero returns to Protocol Recordings with another masterfully crafted release, this time in the form of his deep progressive single “Believe.” The Frenchman appeals to lovers of emotive yet dancefloor-friendly vibes, opening with cinematic melodies and soulful vocals and taking listeners on a gradually intensifying sonic journey. At its crescendo, “Believe” is sure to give you goosebumps while making you want to move your feet. The new single marks Almero‘s 10th release on Nicky Romero‘s label, following his single “I Got Some” in collaboration with DØBER from November 2021. He also recently released “Starlight” on Don Diablo‘s Hexagon and worked with Yves V on “Faith” on Spinnin’ Records. Almero shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, so keep an eye out for more new releases from him in 2022!

Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative electronic dance music. It boasts a roster of heavy-hitters, complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers such as Thomas Gold, Deniz Koyu, Teamworx, Futuristic Polar Bears, Trilane, Marcus Santoro, Stadiumx, Tim van Werd, and Nicky Romero himself, to name a few. All with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. Almero is already making waves; he debuted on Protocol in 2020 with “They Don’t Know” with CAMARDA and then followed with “Focus” with DØBER, 2021’s “Good Old Days” with CAMARDA, “Run” with Teamworx, and solo singles “Do Again” and “Midnight Love.” He has additional releases on Revealed Recordings and Universal and has earned support from Hardwell, Sander van Doorn, Nicky Romero, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Blasterjaxx, and Thomas Gold.

