Almero Releases Dreamy Yet Dancefloor-Friendly Progressive House Gem “Midnight Love” on Protocol Recordings

Frenchman Almero is back on Protocol Recordings with his new single “Midnight Love,” a dreamy and yet dancefloor-friendly gem. Opening with soulful vocals that set the stage for an emotive sonic journey, the track unfolds with a deep bassline and swelling melodies; the groovy vibe conjures images of dancing all night in a tropical, picturesque place filled with beautiful scenery and people. “Midnight Love” is Almero‘s 8th release on Protocol, following his recent single on the label “Get Enough,” in collaboration with Italian female duo Sisters Cap, as well as his solo release “Desire,” out on Anjunabeats.

Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative electronic dance music. It boasts a roster of heavy-hitters, complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers such as Thomas Gold, Deniz Koyu, Teamworx, Futuristic Polar Bears, Trilane, Marcus Santoro, Stadiumx, Tim van Werd, and Nicky Romero himself, to name a few. All with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. Almero is already making waves; he debuted on Protocol in 2020 with “They Don’t Know” with CAMARDA and then followed with “Focus” with DØBER, 2021’s “Good Old Days” with CAMARDA, “Run” with Teamworx, and solo single “Do Again.” He has additional releases on Revealed Recordings and Universal and has earned support from Hardwell, Sander van Doorn, Nicky Romero, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Blasterjaxx, and Thomas Gold.

More info on Almero / Protocol Recordings:

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Almero