Alt-Pop Artist Violette Announces New EP “In Her Beauty Lies My Death And My Life”

WATCH THE ACOUSTIC VIDEO FOR UPCOMING SINGLE “STOP” HERE

Debut EP to be released 8/13/21 via Siren Creative

Emerging alt-pop artist Violette has reached everyone’s radars today with the announcement of her debut EP In her beauty lies my death and my life following an acoustic video preview of her electro-pop single “Stop” – set for release on May 14th of this year. The five-track EP comes to all streaming platforms August 13th.

“‘In her beauty lies my death and my life’ is my favorite collection of songs I’ve ever written. I’m incredibly proud to have produced this with my best friend in our home and show people the most personal music I’ve made.” – Violette

Creating innovative music that tells a timeless story is a difficult feat, but for Violette, the ability to harness both originality and universality is the underlying strength that defines her artistry. After a successful chapter of her career as a rock-pop front woman, Violette is stepping into the spotlight of her own stage, opening the curtains to reveal a solo project that is a bright reinvigoration of her past achievements. A force that is as bold and brave as it is alluring and enchanting, the Baltimore-based singer/songwriter has cultivated an inspired, anthemic sound that captures a rare balance of daring fearlessness and refined sensibility, savoring strongly of a woman of perceptiveness who has much to say, and a world that is eager to listen.

Head over to Violette’s YouTube channel today for an acoustic preview of her upcoming single “Stop.” The debut EP In her beauty lies my death and my life reaches all DSPs August 13th.

Images provided by Ian Bell