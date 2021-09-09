Alt Pop Band Wild Story Return to Their Roots in New Single, “It’s Happening”

After the success of their sophomore single, “Different,” anthemic pop duo Wild Story is continuing their momentum with their latest single, “It’s Happening.” The single represents an important milestone in the band’s career, as it was the first song that band members Kate Hargrove and Viv Parker have ever written together. Composed during the global pandemic, “It’s Happening” is the foundation of Wild Story, and its dark yet hopeful soundscape perfectly encapsulates the band’s sound and message.

“This song is special to us for so many reasons, but it really embodies the way we want people to feel when they listen to our music: fearless, empowered and unstoppable.” — Wild Story

Wild Story is a duo originating from Los Angeles, California. This anthemic band combines Viv Parker’s cinematic, immersive production with the adventurous, dynamic and vulnerable melodies of Katie Hargrove. From their first writing session together, Katie and Viv knew they had something special. Building on their solo careers, the pair decided to plunge headfirst into the LA music scene together with Lyric House’s support along the way. Staying true to themselves and each other, they have found success creating music that reverberates with fans and listeners alike. In their own words, Wild Story is about embracing who you are, creating your own narrative and owning it wholeheartedly.

