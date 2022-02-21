An Interview with British Music Artist Nathalie Miranda

Nathalie Miranda fuses powerhouse vocals with an incredibly unique, soulful tone unlike any other voice out there right now. The voice and energy is distinctly Nathalie Miranda – the UK’s answer to the US Uber Divas.

The singer experiments with different styles, refusing to be defined by a genre or by industry standards. Her most recent release, “Is This Love,” is a fun-packed, upbeat 80s Dance anthem. Compare this to the synth stylings of earlier releases, “Red Light” and “Poltergeist,” to 2021’s rock-inspired anthem, “Battle Scars,” and the epic production that was 2020’s “Catch-22.”

Her new track “Is This Love” is completely different to anything she has ever recorded before. Her unmistakable vocals have caught the attention of many producers internationally, so as well as creating her own music, Nathalie has been co-writing and featuring on a large number of Dance tracks.

With her single, “Is This Love,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Nathalie Miranda. Read below to learn more about Nathalie Miranda, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Nathalie Miranda! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Hi! It’s my real name! My first name and my middle name. So, it was pretty easy really!

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I’m a Londoner, and I’m still based in London, but my family is Greek Cypriot, so I consider myself a British-born Cypriot.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I always knew it was what I wanted to do, but I was a really shy kid. It took me a long time to pluck up the courage to sing in front of an audience. Once I had overcome that, I entered every competition that I could. I sang in local events and things like that. I, then, recorded my first demo when I was 16, and it just went from there. I knew it was the only thing that I wanted to do. Make music and sing.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Yes, definitely. Growing up in a Greek household, I was surrounded by Greek music which is very intense, passionate, and always about heartbreak. These amazing singers definitely had an impact on me. My mum loves music too and she would always play records by artists like Whitney, Queen, George Michael, and so many more. I guess that’s why I love 80s music so much. My parents always told me to chase my dreams and never give up on what I wanted to do, and I think that comes through in my music; determination and that fighting attitude!

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I always find this question hard, but I’d say it is Retro Pop music, but with Soul! I talk about the highs and lows of relationships, female empowerment, and about never giving up.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Yes, I love reading, visiting museums, dancing, and watching murder mysteries!

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Number one for me is Freddie Mercury. He’s just phenomenal and such an inspiration to me. Others include Christina Aguilera, Cher, Whitney, Prince…too many!

Who would your dream music collaboration be with?

Christina Aguilera for sure! I love her power, determination, and the way she supports women in the music industry. I would love to write something with her.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I’d like to keep growing my fanbase, and perhaps, one day do a tour. I just want to keep growing, and learning as an artist and making sure that I make music that people want to hear.

Now onto your release, “Is This Love.” What inspired this song?

The 80s! I’m a huge fan of the music in this decade, and I’ve always wanted to do an 80s Retro Pop track with modern production. I wrote the song back in 2015, and when it came to recording it, I decided to rewrite a couple of sections as the original version wasn’t strong enough. I wanted a track like Whitney’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

What is “Is This Love” about in your own words?

The song is about that first date when everything is really awkward and you don’t know if it’s love or if it’s going to turn into love. It’s something we’ve all been through! And, it’s just a really cute, fun Pop track about that.

What is your favorite lyric in “Is This Love” and why?

I think “you fascinate me in a way that I just can’t define;” when you really like someone and you keep thinking about them, but you’re not entirely sure what it is about them that you like. I’ve definitely been in that situation many times haha!

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Is This Love?”

I’d like fans to just have fun with “Is This Love,” see it for the pure 80s Dance Pop track it is, and that falling in love isn’t easy, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. With my music, in general, I’d like fans to be inspired to never give up on their dreams despite what the haters might say. Never stop dreaming.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

Honestly, every time I hear my music being played on online radio stations, I feel so proud of the fact that I haven’t given up. It might not be on major radio yet, but I’m working my way up.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Always be yourself. There is no point in writing or singing in a way that doesn’t feel authentic to you. And, don’t let the negative people bring you down. Keep your focus and keep going.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

I’m actually working on my first Greek song, and I’m really excited about it – as I’ve always wanted to return to my roots, musically. I’ve written it and expect to release it later this year. Other than that, expect more singles and definitely some Dance collaborations too.

Where can we follow you on social media?

The best place to find all my socials is my website: https://www.nathaliemiranda.com.

