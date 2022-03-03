An Interview with British Music Artist RAIGN

With her single, “Spaceman,” out now, we took some time to hear more from RAIGN. Read below to learn more about RAIGN, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi RAIGN! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

I thought of it at 2 AM on the day I delivered “Don’t Let Me Go” to my publishers. It was inspired by the song of Moses from the book of Deuteronomy, where words fall gently like rain on the world below. My producers, Mysto and Pizzi, said to me that it is also a mix of the words “rain” and “reign,” and had a somber, but regal feel that they loved. So, it stuck.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I am from South West London (Kingston Upon Thames), and I live in Los Angeles.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I didn’t really think of music as a career choice until I was offered a gig singing in a party band in 2007. I was just having fun at karaoke at a local bar, and the guitarist came up to me and invited me to an audition. For the next 3 years, I toured all over Europe playing music festivals with covers band. It was so fun and made me feel at home on the stage. During that time, I taught myself the guitar, re-learned the piano and started writing songs for fun. Again, not thinking that it could be a career either, but a trip to Los Angeles, in 2010, changed all of that. I was 25 at the time.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Yes, for sure. My father loved the Blues and Big Band Orchestras, and so played a lot of blues records and orchestral music at home while watching the horse racing or football scores with the sound off. My mother was a classical singer, so she loved opera and musical theatre. And, I grew up in the 80s and was exposed to an enclitic mix of electronic music as a teenager. My music, now, is literally a blend of those three things – cinematic, orchestral, electronic and blues. It’s really interesting how we are influenced by our childhood.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

Cinematic Indie/Electro-rock or dark orchestral Pop.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Yes! I love all forms of art and have started designing graphic t-shirts. I, now, have my own t-shirt and fashion apparel line, RAIGN & Orion apparel. I also love science fiction and have taken a few writing courses.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Pink Floyd, Michael Jackson, Oasis, No Doubt, John Lennon, Florence + The Machine, Maria & The Diamonds, and Amy Winehouse.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I already feel super grateful for every day that I can wake up and get to write and perform music, and for every listener that gets uplifted by the energy that we put out there. More of that.

Now onto your release, “Spaceman.” What inspired this song?

Honestly, my publisher in London reached out and asked me if I would put my spin on this cult Rock record from the 90s. I actually remember mixing this song on vinyl when I was into D ‘n’ B, so it brought back lots of good memories, and I jumped on it.

What is “Spaceman” about in your own words?

About the existence of a world and ecosystem outside of our human programming. Unplugging from the Matrix and realizing the ubiquitous expanse outside of that ecosystem is our higher-self, and it is kind of godly.

What is your favorite lyric in “Spaceman” and why?

“Can’t get off the carousel…” It speaks to the way our world, lives, the lessons that we learn and obstacles we meet with can sometimes just go round and round, and yet there is so much that we can do about it to break that cycle.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Spaceman?”

The feeling of freedom, weightlessness, euphoric escapism, but in a safe and spiritual way.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

When fans message me and tell me about the day they found my music, and it changed their lives, healed or saved them. I know that feeling. I have experienced THAT feeling from other people’s music that has saved me, and I still can’t quite believe that I get to do my part in that magical zeitgeist.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Don’t rush the oven, the bread will eventually rise!

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

I am working on my next album, but it is in the super early stages, and in the mean time, I make songs here and there that I’ll release earlier, depending on opportunities that come my way.

Where can we follow you on social media?

@iamraign

Image provided by RAIGN