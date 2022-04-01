An Interview with British Music Artist Tana

Having recently signed her song, “Savage,” to Sony US and Babygrande Records, Tana is an artist and songwriter with charge and unique flair for lyrics and melody. Her tracks have been championed by Sean Kingston on Instagram, played on BBC Introducing, and featured in numerous publications. She has also written for artists such as Jike Junyi. Her rich and diverse views on LGBT culture have strongly influenced her musical and personal journey. Tana’s music is unapologetic, revolutionary, and liberating, and she places diversity at heart.

With her single, “Ritual,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Tana. Read below to learn more about Tana, the story behind her latest single, and what’s to come.

Hi Tana! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Thank you so much for having me. So, “Tana” comes from my middle name “Montana,” which I shortened because it sounds sweeter, and I wanted something that would be memorable.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I’m from London, UK, and never left haha. It’s a great place for music, and I’ve built up my network here, so it makes sense for me to stay in the meantime.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I knew music was my career path since I was 8 years old. I first started playing the guitar and gradually things started making sense in terms of where I was going with it.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

I would definitely say so. My family isn’t very musical, which is kind of funny, but they’re all creative in their own way, so I guess it rubbed off on me too. I’m half Italian and half Nigerian, so I was exposed to a variety of different music growing up. My mum would always play the classics like Frank Sinatra, Luther Vandross, and Whitney Houston; and although my music is a lot more modern, I’d say that I take elements from what I heard growing up, such as my singing style. I love singing the blues.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

Oh gosh. It’s literally a mix of everything that I listen to. It’s RnB meets Hip-Hop meets Trap meets Blues, Rock, and Pop. I try to take stylistic elements from each genre to make it sound like me.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

I love to cook, read (mostly self-help books), travel, working out, and playing football.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Labrinth, H.E.R, Halsey, The Weeknd, and The Neighbourhood.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I’d love to play Coachella, win a couple Grammy’s, be a Forbes 30 under 30 cover-girl, and work with my idols.

Now onto your release, “Ritual.” What inspired this song?

I was listening to BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money,” which is such a banger, and it inspired the track. Therefore, I knew “Ritual” had to be big and have a lot of attitude. It has a cool vibe, but it’s also super sassy and confident.

What is “Ritual” about in your own words?

“Ritual” is about claiming a prosperous and fruitful life as if it’s already yours.

What is your favorite lyric in “Ritual” and why?

“Money feels habitual, counting is my ritual” is my favourite line because it’s strong and feels like a mantra to me…I’m manifesting this stuff every time I say it.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Ritual?”

To think “rich” because thoughts become things and everything is possible.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

Signing my song to Sony US.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Our attitude towards life will determine life’s attitude towards us.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

I’m releasing music regularly and have a few tracks ready to go, so keep an eye out. This year is going to be big!

Where can we follow you on social media?

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0uviepuSQ3xl0XckS0OyEE

https://www.instagram.com/iamtanaofficial/

https://www.facebook.com/iamtanaofficial

https://twitter.com/iamtanaofficial

https://www.tiktok.com/@iamtanaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcv8OtiTBknndKUd8oJERw

Before you go, let’s ask you something random. What’s your favorite food?

I really love food. I’m such a foodie haha, and my sister makes fun out of me for that, but my favourite cuisine is Vietnamese. I love a good pho.

Image provided by Tana