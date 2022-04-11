An Interview with Canadian Music Artist Alexiane

With her single and music video, “You Say You Love Me,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Alexiane. Read below to learn more about Alexiane, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.

Hi Alexiane! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

My artist name is my name! Instinctively, that’s what I wanted to go by; me. I’m a pretty simple, honest, and straightforward person.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I was born in Montmagny (Quebec) and am currently based in Montreal. However, I travel in a lot of different countries for my work, especially in Senegal and France at the moment. I’ve created my own record label, Gion records, as well – also based in Montreal.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I started songwriting at a very young age (I’d say around age 5!) when I was living in Senegal. I’ve always known that I would sing for the rest of my life. I just didn’t know if I could make it singing and composing as my career. I decided to go all-in at age 22, when I graduated from McGill University (Bachelor in Economics) and moved to Los Angeles to join the music production and music business program at UCLA. There, I released my first song and first hit, “A million on my soul,” which I wrote for the movie soundtrack of “Valerian and the city of a thousand planets.”

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

We travelled a lot for my father’s job when I was a child and teenager, and it definitely opened my eyes and heart to many cultures; it opened my ears to many different sounds. I feel like you can hear that in my music. Also, I’ve been trying to heal from a chronic disease throughout my entire life and music has helped me in this fight. I hope that I can help others through my music as well. I hope that I can empower myself as well as others through my songs.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I’d describe my sound as an empowering cinematic alternative pop.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Of course! I dance, I read, and I try to watch as many movies from as many directors as possible. Family and friends are really important to me as well, so I try to spend as much time as possible with them. I look forward to starting a new family as well 🙂

Who are some of your main musical influences?

Dido, Celine Dion, Cesaria Evora, Salif Keita, Youssou N’dour, London Grammar, Sia, Lana del Rey, Amy Winehouse, Leonard Cohen, and Asaf Avidan.

Name two artists that you would like to write a song for?

Celine Dion and Rihanna.

What are some of your future music career goals?

A second album (on its way 😉 ), more collaborations (on their way 😉 ), and projects that help reduce people’s suffering as much as possible. I also plan on composing more music for movies and TV shows this year. Plus, I want to start writing songs for other singers.

Now onto your release, “You Say You Love Me.” What inspired this song?

A desire for love. A desire to finally love and accept myself the way that I am, and a desire to be loved by the love of my life. The first seeds of the song were planted on a beautiful afternoon at my aunt’s house in Los Angeles with my best friend Igor Kempeneers. Just him, I, and a piano.

How did the music video for “You Say You Love Me” come about? What was your vision for the video?

In essence, the song and the music video are about getting lost at sea. The sea of love, the sea of life.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “You Say You Love Me?”

Love has so many facets; it is so complex. It’s my eternal puzzle. I think it’s the most beautiful thing when you feel it and the most difficult thing when you don’t. I encourage everyone to keep fighting to discover all the different facets of love life has to offer us. It may sound generic, but I truly believe it.

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

Each time I am in the studio and come up with melodies that give me a kind of transcendent experience. I just know when it happens and it’s such a high, it’s the best high I know. Also, when my single, “A million on my soul,” got certified platinum in Russia last year.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

Consistency

Humility

Read your contracts

Try to always keep a positive mind

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

I’m currently recording a lot in the studio for my second album. Also, I’ll be having a show in Dakar on July 30th, 2022 and will join the Salif Keita USA tour in August and September 2022.

Where can we follow you on social media?

http://www.alexianemusic.com/

Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com

Image provided by Julie